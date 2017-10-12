Cricklewood freight ‘super hub’ plan branded ‘atrocious’

October 12, 2017

Brent and Harrow London Assembly member (AM) Navin Shah has called plans for a freight ‘super hub’ in Cricklewood “atrocious”.

A joint planning application made by Barnet Council and rail freight firm DB Cargo plans to transform Cricklewood Railway Yard, opposite the bus depot on Edgware Road, into a hub used to transport and store construction materials by rail and store waste from building sites.

Citing environmental grounds, Mr Shah has urged Barnet Council to throw out the plans, with the number of HGVs travelling to and from the area expected to rise to 800 a day.

“There are existing problems faced by Brent residents with noise, dust and pollution without adding to the amount of waste processed in the area,” he said.

Unacceptable

“It is therefore completely unacceptable for any concrete batching, cement, or asphalt companies or any other dirty businesses be allowed to operate on the site.

“The additional HGVs attending the site will cause yet more traffic, congestion, noise and pollution in an area where these levels are already appalling.”

The area of land is owned by National Rail and leased by DB Cargo, who have a 125-year lease. The planning application was submitted on 19 September and states that the site would be used for “stockpile areas each containing ten storage bins”, as well as installing wheel wash facilities, a dust suppression system, drainage and parking for HGVs and cars.

Decision deferred

A spokesman for Barnet Council said: “On September 19, the planning committee deferred a decision on DB Cargo Ltd’s application for temporary planning permission for an aggregate transfer facility.

“The application proposes the use of the site for 18 months for delivery of aggregate by train, unloading the material into covered stockpiles and then loading the material on to vehicles for onward transport via road.

“A separate planning application for a permanent aggregate transfer rail freight facility on the same site as part of the Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration, has also been submitted and is currently out for public consultation.”

You might also be interested in this story