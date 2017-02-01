Cream v. powder products

Celebrity make-up artist and beauty coach Gina Badhen has some tips

Whether you’re used to sponged or rubbed on creams or brushed on powders, Gina can tell you which suits your skin-type, and why.

Cream Pros

“Cream based formulas are sometimes considered an easier product to use especially for the less confident make-up fans, as these products tend to blend quickly,” celebrity make-up artist and beauty coach Gina Badhen told Cover Media. “Unlike powders you can get away with applying the product without using brushes.”

Cream Cons

“Cream based formulas have a tendency to crease easier compared to powder based products and are unflattering for those with oily skin,” the make-up pro pointed out. “But with cream based eye shadows, you will find these do blend as easily when you mix with powdered products.”

If you’re in camp cream try Barry M’s Chisel Cheeks Contour Cream Kit, Clinique’s Sculpting Chubby Stick in Contour and Highlight and Ciate London’s Blush Pop Creme Blush tick all the right boxes.

Powder Pros

“Powder based products leave the skin with that airbrushed effect, especially if you are using velvet finish powders. With powder based formulas you can achieve long lasting make-up techniques such as the baking effect,” Gina said, referring to the technique of letting translucent powder sit on your face for five to 10 minutes, allowing the heat from your face to set your base foundation and concealer, and then dusting it off.

Gina says that unlike cream formulas, powder doesn’t crease easily and can be layered on top of cream products.

Powder Cons

“Powder based formulas can cause skin to look aged as it settles into fine lines and blemishes for mature and dry skin textures,” Gina shared. “And without the perfect colour match it can cause the skin to look dull or less natural.”

