County Clare joins WHO Age-friendly network

February 16, 2018
County Clare joins WHO Age friendly network
Pictured (LtoR) Pat Dowling, Chair of the Clare Age Friendly Alliance and Chief Executive of Clare County Council; Carole Head, Chair of the Clare Older People’s Council and Clare Age Friendly Alliance member; Karen Fennessy, Age Friendly Development Officer for Clare County Council and Clare Age Friendly Alliance member; and Cllr. Tom McNamara, Mayor of Clare. Photo by Eamon Ward

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has included County Clare in its Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

As a member, County Clare will be part of a growing global movement of communities, cities and other sub-national levels of government that have pledged to meet the needs of their older residents.

The Global Network currently includes 541 cities and communities in 37 countries, covering over 179 million people worldwide. Among existing members are Dallas (USA), Reykjavik (Iceland), Barcelona (Spain), Rennes (France), Busan (South Korea), Porto (Portugal), Volvograd (Russia) and Liverpool (UK).

Mayor of Clare, Councillor Tom McNamara has welcomed the inclusion of Clare in the Global Network, adding, “I am delighted to be able to support initiatives that seek to proactively address the needs of older citizens and build an age-friendly society. I am pleased that Clare is playing its part in building an Age-Friendly society in the county and contributing to this work abroad as part of this Global Network.

County Clare joins WHO Age friendly network

Pat Dowling, Chair of the Clare Age Friendly Alliance and Chief Executive of Clare County Council, commented, “By joining the Network, agencies involved in the implantation of the Clare Age Friendly Programme commit to sharing and promoting the values and principles central to the WHO Age-friendly approach, implementing the necessary steps to create age-friendly communities in line with the Clare Rural Development Strategy and actively participating in the Network including the sharing of experiences with other members.”

Mr. Dowling confirmed that a new Age Friendly Strategy is currently being prepared in consultation with older people and local agencies dealing with older people.

“As life expectancy increases, this strategy aims to future-proof the county for its ageing population and make Clare a place where older people are supported, connected and valued for their contribution,” he added.

Visit www.who.int for more on the WHO Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

You may also be interested in:

The Barbican plays host to Imagining Ireland

Related News

Lynch brothers face triple crown...
0 Shares February 16, 2018 in Community

Weekly Irish World UK Recruitment...
0 Shares February 16, 2018 in News, Community

The school keeping GAA alive...
0 Shares February 14, 2018 in Community, Sport

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register