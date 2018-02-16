County Clare joins WHO Age-friendly network

February 16, 2018

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has included County Clare in its Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

As a member, County Clare will be part of a growing global movement of communities, cities and other sub-national levels of government that have pledged to meet the needs of their older residents.

The Global Network currently includes 541 cities and communities in 37 countries, covering over 179 million people worldwide. Among existing members are Dallas (USA), Reykjavik (Iceland), Barcelona (Spain), Rennes (France), Busan (South Korea), Porto (Portugal), Volvograd (Russia) and Liverpool (UK).

Mayor of Clare, Councillor Tom McNamara has welcomed the inclusion of Clare in the Global Network, adding, “I am delighted to be able to support initiatives that seek to proactively address the needs of older citizens and build an age-friendly society. I am pleased that Clare is playing its part in building an Age-Friendly society in the county and contributing to this work abroad as part of this Global Network.

Pat Dowling, Chair of the Clare Age Friendly Alliance and Chief Executive of Clare County Council, commented, “By joining the Network, agencies involved in the implantation of the Clare Age Friendly Programme commit to sharing and promoting the values and principles central to the WHO Age-friendly approach, implementing the necessary steps to create age-friendly communities in line with the Clare Rural Development Strategy and actively participating in the Network including the sharing of experiences with other members.”

Mr. Dowling confirmed that a new Age Friendly Strategy is currently being prepared in consultation with older people and local agencies dealing with older people.

“As life expectancy increases, this strategy aims to future-proof the county for its ageing population and make Clare a place where older people are supported, connected and valued for their contribution,” he added.

Visit www.who.int for more on the WHO Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities.

You may also be interested in: