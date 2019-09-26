Cork sculptor’s critique of consumer society opens Irish Cultural Centre’s new gallery space

ICC Hammersmith chairman Peter Power-Hynes with Ambassador of Ireland Adrian O’Neill, sculptor Moss Gaynor with his wife Joanne Gaynor and ICC Hammersmith General Manager David O’Keeffe

The first ever UK exhibition of work by Clonakilty sculptor Moss Gaynor has gone on show at the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith.

It was officially opened at the weekend by Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill.

The exhibition also marks the opening of the ICC’s new purpose-built art gallery.

The space can also be used for rehearsals, dancing, fitness classes and training seminars.

The Ambassador described Moss’s work as “visually stunning and captivating.”

West Cork sculptor Gaynor’s reputation has been burgeoning in recent years.

He has exhibited regularly in Ireland in private galleries and regional art centres and his work is to be found in many public and private collections.

For this first-ever UK show (which runs until 11 October) Moss created a new body of work incorporating a diverse range of methodology and materials and a green, as in environmental, sensibility.

Sculptor Moss Gaynor explains his work to John Nolan of Crawley Irish Festival and his grandson Dane

The show’s underlying commentary is that unchecked consumerism has given us a surplus of unwanted materials and it attempts to examine the effects this has had on society.

Describing the new gallery space as “fantastic” Moss Gaynor told those present at the opening that “the inspiration for much of my work come from West Cork landscapes and seascapes (but) the theme for this exhibition is universal.

“I hope it will resonate with UK and other audiences.”

Clonakilty sculptor Moss Gaynor

ICC chair Peter Power-Hynes thanked Ambassador O’Neill and Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for their continued support of the Centre and also thanked Hammersmith & Fulham Council and Culture Ireland for their support.

Material World runs until October 11, 2019 at the Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black’s Road, Hammersmith W6 9DT. Admission is FREE.

Opening Hours

Mon, Wed, Thurs – 9:00am to 5:30pm

Tues, Fri – 9:00am to 8:00pm

Sat – 10:00am to 2:00pm