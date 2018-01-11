Cork journalist takes over New York’s Glamour

Cork journalist Samantha Barry has been named the new editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s influential beauty and fashion magazine, Glamour.

Barry, who takes up the post next week, has worked for CNN, the BBC, RTÉ and Irish commercial radio station Newstalk.

Barry has an MA in Journalism from Dublin City University. She is a 2016 fellow of Columbia University School’s prestigious Sulzberger executive programme and is a guest lecturer at Yale.

Her predecessor at Glamour, Cindi Leive, held the post for 16 years. Thirty-six year old Barry will be the eighth editor of the women’s magazine, which is based in New York City and was founded in 1939.

She has been working as as Head of Social Media and Emerging Media at CNN Worldwide.

She said of her new job: “I am as humbled by Glamour’s past as I am excited about Glamour’s future. I could not be more proud to take the reins of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices. For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty and fashion.”

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Condé Nast’s artistic director Anna Wintour, who is also editor-in-chief of sister title Vogue, said: “Sam is Glamour’s first digital-native editor, which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past. As an editor she has led all manner of news coverage from the 2016 presidential election and the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting to the love story voicemails and the 2018 New Years Eve festivities.” She said the new editor is “fearless like so many leaders of the moment” and “understands social media as a tool for storytelling and reporting”.