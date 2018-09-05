Allis sends Treacys into Wonderland

September 5, 2018

Irish World Senior Hurling Championship Rnd 3

Sean Treacys 6-21

Cuchulainns 0-9

By Damian Dolan

At McGovern Park, Ruislip

Conor Allis smashed 5-12 as Sean Treacys progressed to Round 4 of the Irish World senior hurling championship, and ended Cuchulainns’ interest in this year’s title race.

The south Londoners now take their place alongside Kilburn Gaels, Robert Emmetts and St Gabriels in the ‘Round Robin’.

It could be a dubious honour, but they’ll go in to it with confidence high after this showing, thanks to Allis.

The Croom clubman won a Munster senior title with Limerick in 2013, to add to a Munster U21 championship in 2011, and has marked himself out as one to be watched by the ‘big three’.

Cuchulainns, though, were a shadow of the side which put it up to reigning champions Kilburn in the opening round, and which snatched victory from the jaws of the defeat against Brothers Pearse.

Missing a number of players from that win over Pearses, however, did little to help the Cuchullains cause last Saturday.

Allis, who missed Treacys’ 30-point hammering at the hands of Gabriels in Round 1, needed just a matter of seconds to make his mark on Saturday, firing past Brian O’Leary for the first of his five goals.

When Fionn Byrne – the hero of that last-gasp win over Pearses – bisected the posts in the 15th minute, it was Allis’ goal that still separated the sides (1-5 to 0-5).

The game then swung decisively in the south Londoners’ favour. Rob Rice pointed with Harry Hogan then beating O’Leary for his side’s second goal.

Moments later O’Leary was picking the ball out of his net for a third time, as Allis sprinted on to a loose ball and tucked it away.

The Treacys’ lead was suddenly 3-6 to 0-5 and Cuchulainns had much work to do, although they still had plenty of time to do it in.

Treacys came within a whisker of adding a fourth goal when Hogan was denied by O’Leary and then by the post.

But O’Leary could do nothing two minutes before half-time when Hogan set up Allis to raise three green flag for a fourth time with a low shot.

Treacys took a commanding 4-9 to 0-7 lead into the break. It would prove more than enough – Cuchulainns would trouble the scorers just twice in the second half.

Cuchulainns just couldn’t match Treacys’ intensity. The south Londoners’ clearly wanted this one, and they had a match-winner in Allis.

Allis added his side’s fifth goal in the 43rd minute having gone through one-on-one with O’Leary, while at the other end Aidan Power was denied a consolation goal by Jack McCarron’s block.

O’Leary produced an excellent save to deny Allis, but two minutes later the former Limerick senor hurler fired home his fifth, and Treacys’ sixth, goal of the game.

Sterner challenges await for the south Londoners, of that there is no doubt, while Cuchulainns will console themselves with the fact that there is no relegation this year.

Sean Treacys: Steve Power; Jack McCarron, Mark Carter, Michael O’Connor; Kieran Norris, Mark Sheridan, Podge McGrath; Rob Rice (0-2), Kevin O’Loughlin (0-1); Adam Hynes, Dave Maher, Gavin Falconer (0-1); James Lane, Conor Allis (5-12, 0-4f), Harry Horgan (1-2). Subs: Denis Crowley (0-2) for Lane, Sean Meaney (0-1) for Sheridan.

Cuchulainns: Brian O’Leary; Hugh Kelly, Gary Walsh, Tom Brennan; Eoin Scully, Chris Teague, Connor O’Keeffe; Brian White, Tom Tiernan; Joe Cashman, Aidan Power (0-1), John O’Brien; Luke Cleary, Fionn Byrne (0-7, 4f), Sean Connaughton (0-1). Subs: Alan Nagle for White.

Referee: Mattie Maher.

You might also be interested in this article