Congo soldiers honoured after five decades

December 6, 2017
Congo soldiers honoured five decades
2/12/2017 Presentation of An Bonn Jadotville Medals. Irish amy survivor Thomas Cunningham from Mulligar gets his medal from Fine Gael Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Irish soldiers have been awarded medals for their heroism in the Siege of Jadotville on a UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo – after a 55-year wait.

Surviving members and and the families of deceased members of the infantry were presented with medals honouring their bravery and courage.

The siege of Jadotville occurred during Ireland’s peacekeeping mission in the Congo in September 1961.

A member of the defence forces holds the ‘An Bonn The 158 Irish soldiers found themselves fighting against 5,000 of Kantanganese troops to survive, as their supplies of ammunition, food and water dwindled over the course of 5 days. Junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe last week presented An Bonn Jadotville to members of the ‘A Company’, who took part in the siege.

Congo soldiers honoured five decades
2/12/2017 Presentation of An Bonn Jadotville Medals. Irish amy survivor Thomas Cunningham from Mulligar gets his medal from Fine Gael Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe while The Defence Forces chief of staff Chris Mellett looks on during the presentation of the Jadotville Medal. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

At the ceremony in Athlone he said “the retelling of the events at Jadotville does not and cannot reflect the incredible reality of what happened during the siege and its aftermath.

“It can only briefly suggest the courage you showed in your willingness to act and the bravery displayed in your every actions. Despite the overwhelming numbers opposing them, the men of A Company retained their resolve and remained unshaken during the attack.

Thomas Cunningham, from Mullingar, has his medal adjusted by his wife Phil Minister Kehoe and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny decided to award a medal to the men of ‘A Company’ on 13 June 2016.

Minister Kehoe said: “I would like to draw your attention to the words on the medal that you will soon receive. The words state ‘cosaint chalma’ (which means “valiant defence”) and ‘misneach’ (which means ‘courage’).

“These words were carefully chosen in order to pay tribute to the courageous actions of the men of A Company.”

You may also be interested in:


The man behind Whelan’s pubs...and a few more besides - Irish World

The man behind Whelan’s pubs…and a few more besides – Irish World

The man behind Whelan’s pubs…and a few more besides. Behind the bar since 14, he had it all in his 20s and lost it. Now he’s making up for that.

The Irish World The Irish World

 

Related News

The two lives of Sarah...
0 Shares December 6, 2017 in Entertainment

Irish Dancing: Leinster Championships
0 Shares December 6, 2017 in Entertainment

Saoirse Ronan accused of ‘Paddy-whackery’...
0 Shares December 6, 2017 in Entertainment

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register