Compulsory purchases delay £1.4 billion Brent Cross extension

June 30, 2018

Compulsory purchase delays push back start of £1.4bn Brent Cross extension Construction work on the £1.4bn Brent Cross shopping centre redevelopment has been delayed by six months.

Work on the scheme will now start in January 2019, pushing the completion date back from September 2022 to March 2023.

Laing O’Rourke, which will deliver the £700m construction package for joint owners Hammerson and Standard Life Investments, was due to get enabling works underway next month. But, according to Barnet Council, delays in compulsory purchase orders for land on the site put this back.

A joint venture between Graham/Hochtief is reported to have secured the first major contract for infrastructure works, which is expected to last 18 months.

The regeneration of Brent Cross London will double the size of the existing centre to two million square feet of retail and leisure space including up to 150 new shops and 50 new restaurants.

There will also be a new cinema, hotel accommodation and improved public spaces including a new town square.

The plans also include a relocated and enlarged bus station as well as improved transport and highways infrastructure.

