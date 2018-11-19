Competition: Irish Film Festival tickets

November 19, 2018

The Irish World has teamed with Irish Film Festival and offers two lucky winners an opportunity to win a pair of tickets for screenings on the festival’s opening night and its closing night.

This Wednesday, 21 Nov at 7pm, the documentaries films Under the Clock + Smithy & Dickie will take place at Regent Street cinema and you can gain exclusive access.

On Sunday, 25 November, We Ourselves takes place and we have a pair of tickets to give away for this too.

Irish Film London which runs from 21-25 November is in its eighth year and presents the latest Irish Film & Animation to a London audience. The organisation, whose patrons include Colin Farrell, Lenny Abrahamson and Ros Hubbard, runs events through the year, including the film section of St. Patrick’s Day Festival with the Mayor of London.

Through Premiere screenings, Director Q&A sessions, related workshops, exhibitions and performances, the organisation brings together industry professionals, film fans and fans of Irish Arts & Culture. Focusing on Irish productions, scripts and casts, IFL provides a platform for Irish Film in London to ensure the best of Irish creative talent is continually promoted in the UK.

Documentary Under the Clock tells the life-affirming stories of a generation of people whose relationships began under one of Ireland’s most iconic landmarks, Clerys clock. Smithy and Dicky, meanwhile, is a celebration of love letters written in the 1940’s and young people’s reactions to them, and an exploration of how the current explosion of digital information may be obliterating our most precious memories.

On Sunday, drama We Ourselves – about isolation and belonging, taking us into the minds and hearts of a group of idealists and careerists as they take their separate paths in life – takes place.

For your chance to win: email name and contact tel number: admin@theirishworld.com.



Irish Film Festival London Trailer 2018 from Irish Film Festival London on Vimeo.

You might also be interested in this article