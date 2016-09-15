Competition: The Commitments launch party!

WIN TICKETS TO THE COMMITMENTS 25TH ANNIVERSARY DVD & BLU-RAY LAUNCH

RLJ Entertainment is offering tickets for an exclusive launch party for The Commitments 25th Anniversary DVD & Blu-ray release on 19 September at a London venue.

The Stars From The Commitments will be performing live and we have three pairs of tickets up for grabs. Three runners up will receive a copy of the film on DVD or Blu-ray.

Renowned director Alan Parker’s (Midnight Express, Bugsy Malone), funny, uplifting, gritty film, based on Roddy Doyle’s (The Snapper, The Van), debut novel, took the world by storm on its 1991 release, garnering critical acclaim and awards galore including a BAFTA for Best Film. It has since spawned a slew of touring bands and a hugely successful stage musical which commences its UK tour later this year.

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this seminal film, RLJ Entertainment is thrilled to release The Commitments Special Edition, featuring a host of bonus features, including brand new interviews with Alan Parker and cast members and much much more.

It will be released in both Blu-ray and DVD formats, with a digital copy to download, watch and own, and a collectable booklet, on 19 September 2016.

***To enter, simply email your name and telephone number to admin@theirishworld.com ***