February 15, 2018

Comhaltas kicks off its UK tour

The Comhaltas Concert Tour of Britain got underway last Saturday with a live broadcast on RTE Radio 1 before heading off to perform at nine venues here in the UK.

It will feature champion Irish traditional musicians, singers and dancers as part of Culture Ireland’s 2018 GB Programme.

Last year Culture Ireland’s 450 events in 50 countries reached 3.5 million live audience members and seven million online viewers.

The 2018 Comhaltas Concert Tour of Britain Culture Ireland will include 60 projects in the coming weeks and months. Echoes of Erin, will bring two hours of traditional musicians, singers and dancers to nine venues across led by narrator and raconteur and Fear A’ Tí Dic Béimis from Cork, traditional singers Vera Barrett and Gareth Maguire from Galway and Fermanagh, step dancer Ciara Horan, Leona Bowe and Séamus Morrison and All-Ireland Champion sean-nós /set dancer Davog Frayne.

The instrumentalists include Birmingham’s Comhaltas veteran Vincent Jordan, on piano accordion and All-Ireland Champion/nationally renowned musicians: Niamh Nic Gloinn (Harp), Jack Mc Partlin (Uilleann Pipes) John Mc Cann (Button Accordion), David Vesey (Flute) Tadhg Mulligan (Bazouki / fiddle), Aisling Murphy (fiddle), Shane Scanlon (Banjo/Mandolin) and Chloe Feeney (concertina/melodeon). Producers are Cian Kearins and Niamh O’ Sullivan; tour manager is Eddie Murphy.

