Comedy to die for at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

July 27, 2018

Ten Songs To Die For is the one-man show by the award-winning actor, comedian and poet Owen O’Neill

Everyone has a soundtrack to their lives and Owen O’Neill decided to have a think about what songs were important to him and why. He could have written twenty songs to die for, but he had to choose carefully.

He takes the audience on a journey, from when he was ten until about 45, using ten songs which have been integral to the most tragic, joyful, and comic, moments of that period:

•When he caused chaos at his school Feis Ceoil by singing a very inappropriate song in front of the Bishop of Derry

• How he lost his virginity, aged 15, to the local bank manager’s wife, who on the same night was taken hostage by IRA gunmen.

•When he broke into Hammersmith Police station through a skylight wearing a red velvet suit.

• How he went on an acid trip and had a fight with some garden gnomes.

These are only some of Owen’s true life stories in this seventy minute-show. O’Neill is a writer, actor, poet and stand-up comedian. He has written and performed eight one-man plays and has won a string of awards including three Fringe Firsts at the Edinburgh Festival, the Herald Angel Award for Best Play and the Edinburgh Critics Award for best comedy.

In 2012 he won best actor for his off-Broadway one-man play Absolution. He has appeared in five feature films including Michael Collins, directed by Neil Jordan and The General directed by John Boorman. His short film The Basket Case, which he wrote and directed won best short at The Boston Film Festival in 2010.

In 2009 he, along with Dave Johns, adapted The Shawshank Redemption for the stage. Owen rewrote it in 2013 for the Edinburgh Festival and it received five-star reviews.

Visit www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk or call 020 85638232 to book