Comedian Sean Hughes dies aged 51

October 16, 2017

The comedy world is paying tribute to Irish comedian Sean Hughes who has passed away at the age of 51.

His management company, RBM Comedy, revealed the news of his death on Monday (16 October).

A star of the stand-up scene, the Dubliner was perhaps best-known for his stint as team captain on the hit show Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two. He also had his own sitcom, Sean’s Show.

Hughes’ last tweet, on 8 October, said that he was in hospital. Fellow comedians Al Murray, Katy Brand, Jack Dee and Jason Manford have all paid tribute.

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

As well as a writer, he also acted and enjoyed roles in The Commitments, Coronation Street in 2007, and Round Ireland with a Fridge.

He also played station master Mr Perks in the award-winning London play, The Railway Children.

It was stand-up comedy where Sean first made his name, though, appearing on the London circuit as early as 1987, and in 1990 he became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious Perrier Award – now known as the Edinburgh Comedy award.

He was also the recipient of an Irish World Award.

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

Speaking to the Irish World in 2013 about his show Life Becomes Noises, which saw him deal with the death of his father and enjoyed a run at The Tricycle Theatre in Kilburn, he said his comedy was “always very much about what happens in my life”.

During the interview he added: “…….comedy’s supposed to make people feel better about themselves. You go to see a bit of comedy and you might have a good time, but it doesn’t make you feel any better about yourself and I think a lot of comedy’s forgotten that’s what it’s about.

“I think they’ve forgotten the joy element of it. “It’s all very well having a bit of a laugh but you leave the theatre and that’s the end of it you don’t think about it anymore. I think good comedy should put a little glow in your heart for a while afterwards.”

