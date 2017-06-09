I’m no actor says Farrell

He may be a star of the big screen with a string of hit movies to his name, but Colin Farrell doesn’t regard himself as an actor.

Although the Dublin-born star of Tigerland, Phone Booth and In Bruges says he loves his work, he says nothing gives him greater happiness than when he with his two sons.

“I’m loving work,” said Farrell in an interview with Total Film magazine. “I think I love the work now more than I ever have.

“I identify, ironically, less with it. It’s not that it means less than to me. I just identify less with it, being an actor… with it having a relevance to my work as a man.

“I think with that has come a sense of freedom that allows you to engage with the work on a deeper and a less personal level. And then when I’m not working, I’m out of it. I’ve nothing to do with it. I’m with my boys. It’s like, ‘Are you an actor?’

“’No, but I act sometimes, and I get paid to do it, but I’m not an actor.’”

“The path doesn’t feel dissimilar. The buildings on the left and the buildings on the right, and the street shortly ahead, might look a little bit different; but honest to God, I feel like I’m doing the same thing I’ve attempted to do for 20 years… It’s such a crap shoot, you know?” he said.

“I could look at Rotten Tomatoes and go, ‘Oh! There was a period where I had four ‘Rotten’ – it’s just now I’m on a period where I have two ‘Fresh’ in a row.’”

Latest films

Farrell’s love of work is certainly having a positive impact. His latest two films, The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, are both receiving excellent reviews.

Directed by Sofia Copolla, The Beguiled is a re-make of a Clint Eastwood film set during the American Civil War and focuses on a an injured union soldier imprisoned in a Confederate girls’ boarding school. Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst also star.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a psychological thriller co-produced by Irish film company Element Pictures, and sees Farrell again link up with Kidman.

