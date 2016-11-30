Three cups of coffee a day keeps dementia away

As well as perking us up in the morning and keeping us alert through the day, your daily coffee caffeine fix could be helping to ward of dementia.

New research from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), a non-profit organisation devoted to the study and disclosure of science related to coffee and health, has found that moderate coffee drinking can play a part in reducing cognitive decline.

Coffee is full of powerful antioxidants, which have also been linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases, as well as Alzheimer’s.

The latest report brings together past research into coffee’s impact on dementia and suggests drinking three to five cups of coffee a day can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by up to 27 percent.

“Healthcare professionals have an important part to play in providing patients with accurate research based information, to help them to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle, and in turn, reduce their risk of age related cognitive decline,” said Professor Rodrigo Cunha, of the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

“Moderate coffee consumption could play a significant role in reducing cognitive decline which would impact health outcomes and healthcare spending across Europe.”

ISIC members are six of the major European coffee companies: illycaffè, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Lavazza, Nestlé, Paulig, and Tchibo.

One cup of coffee is generally made up of 75 to 100mg of caffeine. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) say that healthy individuals could drink up to 400mg of caffeine a day.

