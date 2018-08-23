Club Notices week commencing Monday 20th August

Club Notices week commencing Monday 20th August

Dulwich Harps

The Harps championship journey continued on Saturday afternoon when they took on Wandsworth Gaels for the first time in the second round. From the throw-in, a flowing Harps move scythed through the Gaels defence which resulted in Mickey Clarke being dragged down to which Ciaran Stone duly tapped over the resultant free.

Playing with a strong wind, the Harps managed to keep their south London counterparts penned in their own half for a large part of the opening half. This resulted in a number of fine scores coming from the boot of Niall Russell (1 free & 1 “45), John O’Sullivan, Darren White and Ciaran Stone. The Harps went into the break leading on a score line of 0.12 to 0.01.

The Harps started the second half of the game somewhat sluggishly and Wandsworth tapped over two early points. However the Harps responded with fine scores from Ronan Devlin and Ryan Brolly. The second half was much more competitive and both teams were fighting for primary possession around the middle third.

The Battersea side hit the Harps for a goal and a point in the final quarter of the game but the Blues managed to close out the game on a reasonably comfortable score line of 0.18 to 1.04. The lads now progress to the semi-finals where they will face St Anthony’s Reading.

Training continues for the lads this week on Peckham Rye Common on Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:15pm. We are always on the lookout for more potential players and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club, contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Our ladies have no upcoming fixtures this week but training continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings on Peckham Rye at 7:00pm. If you are interested in joining please email us at dulwichharpsladies@gmail.com or contact Maeve on 07907 301806.

Harlesden Harps

Next Matches:

Harlesden Harps continue their VGC Services Intermediate Football Championship when they take on St Josephs in the second round. The game will take place at the county ground of McGovern Park in Ruislip (14 Masson Avenue, HA4 6QU) on Wednesday, 22nd August at 7:15pm, referee: Mattie Maher.

After a trouble-free win in our opening championship game, our old foes, the Joe’s will no doubt test our capabilities to the limit.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game and let’s start the campaign on a winning note.

Previous Matches:

The searing heat of Northolt provided the backdrop to our opening championship game for the 2018 season. In our opponents Taras back yard, we had to show all our fighting spirit and battling qualities to overcome their sturdy challenge.

An early Darren Lynch goal and clinical points got us on the front foot but it took a magnificent double save from big Connemara stopper Eamonn Mylotte to repel any Taras immediate response.

Further goals from Dan Howlin and a brace from Padraig McGoldrick saw us ease clear to a final scoreline of Harps 4-11 Taras 1-08. The game was probably a bit closer than the final score suggests and some of our shooting and link up play could certainly do with improving – let’s blame the heat! A solid start to the campaign, let’s keep it going for round two this week.

PS Thanks to the Taras for the after-match hospitality – fine food and drink for all.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Monday at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th IFC R1 versus Taras

August 22nd IFC R2 versus St Josephs

August 30th IFC R3 versus Garryowen

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

Congratulations to our Reserve team who had a magnificent and thrilling win over Round Towers to secure the AIB Reserve League Cup.

A nail biting finish and goals galore and when the final whistle went the team were elated. Applause rang out round the ground when captain Fintan McKeon received the cup from County Board Chairperson, John Lacey. Final score 5 – 05 to 1 – 16.

The goals were vital but the points scored equally important. Well done to the management and all the squad involved. A win for the club and just reward for all those involved on the field and behind the scenes. Wishing Frazer Beccles a speedy recovery who sustained a nasty injury in goal half way through the first half.

September dates for the diary: U12 tournament in memory of Conrad Ryan, Nora Togher and Gerry Somers takes place on 15th September 2018 at Harrow Rugby Club. Parnells Youth Annual Golf Day is at Stanmore Golf Club 28th September 2018. All information will be on the website.

We would like to pass on our condolences to Liz Guerin and family on the recent loss of her mother, Connie (Constance) Griffiths. We are all thinking of you. May she rest in peace.

We hope our members are enjoying the summer break and all the best with the GCSE results.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Josephs

Senior Football:

The Joes go into the second round of the championship knowing nothing less than a win will do v Harlesden Harps after suffering a defeat against Garyowen in R1. Throw in for the big game is 7:15 in Ruislip, please come along to support the guys, it would be great to see as many supporters out as possible.

If there are an updates on any of the upcoming fixtures please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

New Players & Recruitment:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Brentford, Ealing, Clapham, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you.

St.Josephs Youth:

The Junior Joes are still training and have been taking part in tournaments across London over the summer months, to see some of the photos and action from the tournaments please see the photos on our Facebook page. As always if you have a child U12 or younger that want to play Gaelic Football please contact Derek on 07527711759 and additional if there are any parents who would like to get involved in coaching please get in touch on the same number.

Over the next few weeks there will be some coaching taking place as the Junior Joes are now getting involved more of the Tournament Blitzes some loads to look forward to for the Junior Joes.

Official Club Merchandise:

Don’t forget – Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html

You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family! Our training tops are now on there for purchase and our new jerseys should be available over the next number of weeks.

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Sponsors:

As always many thanks to our Sponsors from Errigal Contracts and also to our secondary sponsor J.Coffey who have put a lot of effort in over the year supporting at different events across the year. Please support them where possible.

Thomas McCurtains

The footballers had a comprehensive win over Eire Óg on Saturday afternoon to keep their Championship hopes alive. A cagy first half saw the sides go in level at the break but the Macs proved stronger in the second half and goals from Kevin O’Donohue and Paddy Halligan made sure of the result.

Saturday morning saw the Hurlers take part in the All Ireland Hurling 7s Tournament in St Judes, Dublin. After a difficult start, losing to the hosts and Tournafulla from Limerick, the lads shook off the cobwebs to beat JK Brackens of Tipperary and Burren Rangers from Carlow. These two wins saw them finish joint second in the group and qualify for the Shield Quarter Final against Antrims Robert Emmets, Cushendun. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be as the lads battled hard but ultimately lost out by 4 points. Well done to all involved.

Best of luck to the London Ladies and the six McCurtains players who take on Limerick in the All Ireland Semi Final next weekend.

Training continues as usual for the Footballers and Hurlers while the Ladies Footballers return to training after the summer break on Wednesday in West Ham at 7.00pm. There are no games for the club next weekend.

Mens Football: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Mens Hurling: Monday & Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: No Training.

Underage: No Training.

Fixtures:

No fixtures next week.

Results:

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains: 2-16, Eire Óg: 0-08.

Mens Hurling: All Ireland Hurling 7s Tournament

Thomas McCurtains: 1-02, St Judes (Dublin): 5-01

Thomas McCurtains: 0-01, Tournafulla (Limerick): 10-03

Thomas McCurtains: 4-01, JK Brackens (Tipperary): 3-06

Thomas McCurtains: 3-03, Burren Rangers (Carlow): 1-03

Shield QF – Thomas McCurtains: 4-04, Robert Emmets, Cusendun (Antrim): 5-05

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Additional gear is also available to purchase from MFC Sports soon. Please check our facebook and twitter pages for more details.

