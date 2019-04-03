Club Notices Week commencing Monday 1st April

Club Notices: Week commencing Mon 1st Apr

04/03/2019

Dulwich Harps

The ladies continued their winning ways with another convincing win against Tara’s in the first round of the league.

Despite the warm weather conditions they kept going and supporting each other until the final whistle. We hope that the girls will continue this winning streak this Saturday in the Tom O Connor Cup final when they take on St Anthony’s Reading. The game is scheduled to take place in Greenford at 11:00am.

The lads had no game this weekend and their next fixture will be against Moindearg in the second round of the McArdle Cup. This game is also due to take place in Greenford on Saturday but will be at the later time of 3:30pm.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 or Mackenzie on 07398633018.

The club is also pleased to announce our partnership with Keenwood Joinery. Keenwood Joinery has generously backed the club this season and have become one of the main sponsors by sponsoring a training jersey for all fully paid up members on the Men’s and Ladies team.

We will be having an official launch for the jersey in the coming weeks so watch this space!

Finally, the Club is hosting its annual Night at the Races on the 6th April in the Man of Kent, Nunhead, SE15 3QF. These nights have always been great fun in the past and you can buy a horse for £10 or a jockey/owner for £5.

Alternatively, if you wish to sponsor a race your company name and logo will be promoted on the evening as well as on all social media platforms. If you are interested in supporting this event, please speak to any of our current players or contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Eire Og

Training:

Training for the intermediate and reserve teams continues this week at Park View Academy (N15 3QR) on Wednesday 3rd April at 7:30pm.

Results:

A thorough and clinical first half performance from Eire Óg laid the foundations for a well-deserved victory on Saturday afternoon in the preliminary round of the Intermediate Football Championship in McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Opponents Tir Chonaill Gaels were missing several regular players and gave a number of debuts to new recruits that will no doubt be a great experience for them ahead of their cup and league campaigns.

Early points from Caolan Conroy and some monstrous efforts from John Coyle gave Eire Óg a promising lead before Tir Chonaill Gaels answered back with two points from placed balls.

With Eire Óg beginning to get on top at midfield through captain Stephen O’Keeffe and wing backs Pat Tobin and Tony Fegan, the North London side capitalised by scoring 3 quick fire goals. Jason Boles dispatched the first before Ciaran McElhinney and Conroy added further goals to put Eire Óg into a comprehensive lead at half time.

Tir Chonaill Gaels came out fighting after the first half and added to their total within in the first 60 seconds of the second half. This was shortly followed by a goal from the penalty spot. John Coyle, who was making his debut, got Eire Óg back on the scoreboard with 2 glorious outside of the boot efforts

Jason Boles’ second goal seemed to be the icing on the cake as far as Eire Óg were concerned but a powerful finish into the Eire Óg net seconds before the end took a little bit of shine off the result.

Nevertheless, 4-18 of which 4-15 was from play was a superb days’ work for Eire Óg who gave 3 debuts to new recruits. Next up is a Murphy Cup clash vs St Brendan’s in Greenford on Saturday April 6th. Final Score: Eire Óg 4-18 Tir Chonaill Gaels 2-5

Upcoming Fixtures:

Mc Aleer and Rushe Murphy Cup Vs St Brendans in Greenford at 2pm on Saturday 6th April. After an opening day win vs CuChullains, the lads will look to move closer to a semi final position on Saturday afternoon.

Quiz Night:

Our first fundraiser of the year will take place on Saturday April 6th at the Sheephaven Bay, a short walk from Mornington Crescent station (NW1 7QD). We are hosting a Quiz Night which is bound to be a great social night for players and non-players alike.

If you are interested in testing your general knowledge, we would love you to come along. If you want any more information or wish to be set up in a team, please message our Facebook or Twitter page or contact someone from the committee.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

Result:

24/03/19 2018 Ronan Cup Final, Ruislip.

Fr. Murphys 2-11 Thomas McCurtains 2-11. An intriguing contest for the first game of the year, both teams served up a very good spectacle and in the end a draw was a fair result. Fair play to both clubs for playing out another gripping game.

Training:

The club will be back training within the next two weeks. Please check our social media accounts for updates.

Club Merchandise:

Half zips (£39) and bags (£30) are available to order. Please contact club secretary Seán Howlin if you would like to order.

Wexford Model County Draw:

Tickets and money must be in by the next meeting on 12th April please. There are still some available: £40 per ticket, which enters you into 3 draws April, May & June. Each draw has fantastic prizes starting with a car or €15,000, electrical goods and smaller cash prizes. A great draw, if you would like to enter, please contact a club member.

Recruitment:

Want to play GAA in London in 2019? Fr. Murphy’s is the club for you! Senior Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic football teams and underage teams. Based in in West London we’re easily accessible via public transport. We have good training facilities and a fantastic social scene. Please search Fr. Murphy’s on social media for regular updates.

Contact us via email (frmurphyshurling@gmail.com) or Hurling; Jim – 07932 723780. Ladies; Larry – 07944 178879. Underage; Martin – 07960 503355.

Parnells

The Club enjoyed a fabulous evening as they celebrated together at their annual dinner dance at The Claddagh Ring in Hendon.

We would like to thank all the guests, players, families and friends, the Murchu Duiginn School of Irish Dancing for their wonderful display, Brendan Vaughan for his photography skills, Barry Owen for the best music and vocals and Finbar and his staff for their help, great food and professionalism of service.

Congratulations to the recipients of awards, Ryan Forde (Senior Players’ Player and Senior Club Player 2018 and Veronica Bailey (Club Person 2018), well deserved.

The start of the season is upon is and after a busy start last weekend it was quieter. Unfortunately the U17’s games were abandoned due to an injury to Jack Keane of Taras GFC. He was taken to hospital and we send him and his parents our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.

The different youth teams will commence outdoor training shortly during the Easter holidays and after at Harrow Rugby Club. However, training for the U17, Junior and Senior teams continues on a Thursday from 7-8pm at Preston Manor School.

Contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). New players welcome. Please note memberships now due for everyone.

Events: Parnells Senior Golf Day 24th May at Mill Hill Gold Club, Parnells Youth U13 Trip to Listowel will take place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (07951 701206).

Well done to the London Masters team who beat NYPD. We also hope all the ‘mums’ out there enjoyed a well-earned rest on Mother’s Day.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Clarets

Senior team:

Moindearg gave us a walkover in the preliminary junior championship on Sunday.

Training for our seniors continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Brunel.

The next fixture will be:

McArdle Cup round 2

Sunday 7th April 3.30pm

St Clarets vs Parnells, Greenford pitch 1

We would also like to congratulate club stalwarts Paddy Donaghy and John McDermott who represented the club in the London Masters panel who travelled to New York to play the NYPD.

Youth:

We are excited to start back with all our youth teams this week for the new season.

U10 /U12 / girls training:

Will recommence on Wednesday evening in Kings Hill Avenue Hayes at 6.30

Training will be starting at 6.30 so we can make the most of the daylight.

U17 training:

Will recommence on Thursday evening at 6.30.

U17 development league continues next Saturday at 3.30 in Greenford.

Please follow our Facebook and Twitter pages for regular updates.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training starts 5th April for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm @ Tara Park Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Everyone Welcome.

Feile:

Good luck to all the Tara girls and boys attending the Féile trials. The 2018 North London Féile team will play Summerhill, Co Meath at 7:30 pm in Ealing Trailfinders on Friday April 5ft. On Saturday April 6th there will be a U15 tournament at TCG – all clubs invited to enter teams.

Golf Day:

We will be holding our Tara Youth Golf Day at Stanmore Golf Club on Saturday 27th April

Youth Dates for the Diary:

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth: Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Youths:

Well done to Grace Donaghy, Demi Mcdaid, Caitlin Jones, Megan Jones, Roisin Kelly, Caragh O Leary, Orla Tighe and Holly Lynott, who played for the London Ladies U15 in Wexford at Ferns centre of Excellence on Saturday. The girls had a fantastic day playing against Galway, Dublin and Wexford and came out victorious against the hosts Wexford.

Best of luck to our U17 boys who teamed up with Taras to participate in the U17’s Development League. The league runs for another 2 weeks and concludes with a Final day on 13th April.

Results:

League R3 – TCG Ladies 2-6 to 3-14 Holloway.

Our Seniors received a walk over from Fulham Irish in their proposed Championship Preliminary game yesterday.

Our Young Guns had a tough introduction to their new home of intermediate as they played Eire Og in glorious conditions on Saturday afternoon in Ruislip. A slow start from the Gaels saw Eire Og punish several sloppy mistakes as they raced into a insurmountable lead that left the half time score at 3-10 to 0-3.

A much better second half saw the Gaels up their game with 2 goals from Rory Jennings to help lift the spirits on what was otherwise a day to forget. Final score – Eire Og 4-18 TCG Intermediates 2-5.

Fixtures:

Tipperary Cup – TCG Seniors vs North London Shamrocks, Saturday 6th @ 3.30pm in Greenford.

Murphy Cup – TCG Intermediates vs Garryowen. Saturday 6th @ 5pm in Greenford.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner this week. Lotto draw winners: Calum Crowley, David O’Donnell & Clive Mills. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.

Tir Conaill Gaels, Glasgow

We have a massive week ahead this week with our Football season starting against Dunedin Connollys. This is our first competitive game of the year, this Saturday with a 1.30 throw in at Broughton Rugby Club, 109 Granton Road, EH5 3NU.

This is the first test for our new Management team and we would appreciate if as many club members as possible travel to show the lads support.

There is a bus leaving Cambuslang Rugby Club at 11am for the game next Saturday for people wanting to travel to watch the game

For further details please contact the management team on 07746398669.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Camogie are training at Glasgow green this week. At the pirate park at Greendyke street.

For more information please contact Courtney on 07880343407.

No underage training this week with the schools being closed.

