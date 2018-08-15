Club Notices for week commencing Monday 13th August

Dulwich Harps

Fresh from a 2 point victory over St Clarets a week ago, our senior men’s team are back in action this weekend as they take on Wandsworth Gaels on Saturday 18th August at 2:00pm in Greenford. This is a second round championship fixture and a win would all but ensure qualification for the semi-final stage.

Training continues for the lads this week on Peckham Rye Common on Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:15pm. We are always on the lookout for more potential players and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club, contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Our ladies have no upcoming fixtures this week but training continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings on Peckham Rye at 7:00pm. If you are interested in joining please email us at dulwichharpsladies@gmail.com or contact Maeve on 07907 301806.

Parnells

With the school summer holidays upon us, the youth side of the club take a well-deserved break. The Reserve team have been in action with a fantastic win over NLS in the League Semi-final. Score 4-08 to 2–11.

Trailing at half time 1 – 03 to 0 – 08, they overcame the point deficit finding the back of the net a further three times and found accuracy between the posts. A great team performance and everyone is now looking forward to the final on the 11/8 at Ruislip.

We would like to highlight a club members recent heroic efforts. Mick O’Beirne helped save a mother and young baby from a flat fire in North Harrow; the story featured in the Harrow Times recently. The fire brigade said his early intervention definitely helped save lives and the building. Mick, you are a credit to the community and the club is very proud of you.

September dates for the diary: U12 tournament in memory of Conrad Ryan, Nora Togher and Gerry Somers takes place on 15th September 2018 at Harrow Rugby Club. Parnells Youth Annual Golf Day is at Stanmore Golf Club 28th September 2018. All information will be on the website.

We would like to pass our condolences on to the Sheridan and Watson families on the passing of Tim Geraghty who hailed from Roscommon but resided in Achill Island (Co Mayo). Tim was a great family man and we would like to extend our sympathies to his wife Maud, children and grandchildren. Also to Margaret Farrell on the loss of her brother Fr John O’Donnell from Black Lion, Co Cavan. May they both rest in peace.

We hope our members are enjoying the summer break and all the best with the exam results.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Warwickshire GAA

The funeral arrangements for Margaret Keane are as follows.

Reception into the Holy Family Church, 177 Parkgate Road, Coventry, CV6 4GF on Thursday the 16th of August 2018 at 6.00pm. Funeral mass is at 11.00am on Friday the 17th August.

