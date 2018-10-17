Club Notices for week commencing Mon 15th Oct

October 17, 2018

Eire Og, Oxford

Dinner Dance 2018 Saturday 1st December 2018 at Oxford Golf Club OX4 1PF. Please contact Tommy Griffin on 07472456545.

Mini Og’s training every Saturday 1pm at Our Ladies School, OX4 3LX.

Glen Rovers GAA

Dinner Dance 2018 takes place on Saturday 3rd November 2018 at 7pm. Watford Football Club, Vicarage Road WD18 0ER.

Music from ‘The Peppered Aces’ – Tickets at £50pp. Please contact Paul Connolly on 07899911869 or Martin McManammon on 0795742208.

Hertfordshire GAA

Hertfordshire GAA Senior & Minor Board Celebration evening in 2018. Saturday 10th November at 7pm, St Joseph’s Parish Centre, Luton LU3 2NS.

Parnells

With the disappointment of the U17 team not being able to complete the double themselves last week, it was with optimism that they travelled to Killarney to enjoy some local friendly matches with an end of season trip.

Organised by the management team of Mark White and Danny Twomey, the players enjoyed success in atrocious weather against Dr Crokes and Firies. Both local teams were defeated at the hands of some very watchable and skilful football even in the bad weather conditions. The players were a credit to the club and well done to them.

Events: Many club members attended the Late Show London event and had a marvellous time. Parnells Youth Annual Presentation Date will be the 20th October 2018 at Harrow Rugby Club. Doors open from 3.00pm and presentations start at 4.00pm. £10.00 family entrance fee which includes buffet and raffle.

Please come along to our Youth end of season event which will be a great evening to round off the year. Further information found on our website.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Colmcille’s GAC

Dinner Dance 2018 Saturday 1st December at St Alban’s Irish Centre AL2 1DW. Please contact Shane Gill on 07848398283.

St Dympna’s GFC, Luton

Congratulations to St Dympna’s Under 17’s who are John Doyle Memorial Cup champions following a 4-4 v 1-6 over St Joseph’s.

Family Quiz Night in memory of Frankie Treanor: Friday 19th October at St Joseph’s Parish Centre LU3 2NS.

Irish Dancing Classes begin Thursday 1st November at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Boys & Girls age 4+. Please contact Luke Kitching on 07783513944.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto:

Lucky dip winners -Georgina Butler (Ladies) Marc Hogan (Juniors) Phil Hogan. No jackpot winners, Jackpot now stands at £2,425

Seniors:

The seniors are ready for their second year in a row meeting Fulham Irish in the SFC final this Sunday. Tensions are high as Paul and the boys don’t want to see history repeat itself on the score board. Throw in 3pm McGovern Park Ruislip. All support welcome and best of luck to Paul & the boys

Ladies:

The ladies are ready for their league final this Saturday vs Dulwich harps, Greenford 10.30 throw in. The old time rivals will be sure to put up a good fight after our girls took the championship cup from under them earlier this year. Ladies will also be entering in the 7 a side tournament in aid of Siobhan McCann of Dulwich Harps on Saturday 27th October in Greenford. All support welcome on this day to help raise funds to pay for Siobhan’s lifesaving treatment.

Youth Board Dinner Dance is all set to take place on Saturday 17th November 2018 at the Club House in Greenford. Limited tickets remaining – please contact a member of the committee to purchase.

The club were asked to make an appearance in the audience at the Late Late show on Friday. Many thanks to Claire from RTE for getting in touch and thanks to our members who flew the TCG flag in the senior jerseys on the night.

Club Lotto:

Please keep playing online @ www.tirchonaillgaels.com

Thomas McCurtains

Next Saturday the club are down to play not one but two finals. The Ladies Footballers will play their long awaited Tom O’Connor Cup Final in the morning while in the afternoon the Hurlers will play the League final against Fr. Murphy’s.

Last weekend our Ladies unfortunately lost their League Play Off to Round Towers on Saturday morning.

Training:

Mens Football: No Training

Mens Hurling: Tuesday & Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesday at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: No Training.

Underage: No Training.

Fixtures:

Ladies Football: Tom O’Connor Cup Final – Thomas McCurtains v St Anthony’s, Saturday 20th October 2018, Time TBC, Greenford.

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 2 Final – Thomas McCurtains v Fr. Murphy’s, Saturday 20th October 2018 at 4.00pm, Ruislip

Results:

Ladies Football: Intermediate League – Thomas McCurtains: 1-06, Round Towers: 5-12.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Additional gear is also available to purchase from MFC Sports. Please check our facebook and twitter pages for more details.

You might also be interested in this article