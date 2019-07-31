Club Notices for the week commencing Monday 29th July

Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 29th July

Eire Og

Division 3 League Final:

The intermediate team took to Ruislip on Sunday in search of the Division 3 league title where St Clarets were their opposition.

Despite Eire Og having the ability to knock over scores, St Clarets went for goals early and had put two past the Eire Og goals in the first 20 minutes. Eire Og managed to shorten the gap as the first half closed with some well taken John Coyle frees. At half time St Clarets led 2-4 to 0-7.

Eire Og re-appeared out of the dressing room like a different machine. Coyle added to his impressive total before Joe McMahon ran through the Clarets’ defence to win a penalty. Despite a lengthy wait, McMahon stepped up and put the keeper the wrong way to put the North London team 2 points ahead.

St Clarets regained the lead after a long ball into the square caused havoc and was eventually punched to the net. Eire Og regrouped and points from Tony Rogan, Coyle and McMahon put the lads 3 points up. Clarets never knew when they were beaten and fought back with some well taken frees to earn themselves a replay.

The result could have been very different had it not been for some vital interceptions from various members of the Eire Og back line, in particular Mike McDonogh and Daniel Roarty.

Best for Eire Og were the ever-rampaging Ger Crowley and Pat Tobin, midfield maestros Stephen O’Keeffe and Darragh Cotter and the aforementioned John Coyle and Joe McMahon.

Next up is intermediate championship vs Harlesden Harps on Saturday 3rd August as we await details on the league final replay.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Intermediate Championship Rd1 vs Harlesden Harps in Ruislip on Saturday 3rd August @2:30pm

Reserve Championship vs North London Shamrocks in Downhills Park on Tuesday 6th August @7:00pm

All support most welcomed & greatly appreciated for these key fixtures.

London Ladies GAA:

Hard luck to the members of our sister club Holloway Gaels who represented London Ladies in the Junior All-Ireland Championship vs Louth at the weekend. Their focus now turns to Carlow in 2 weeks time where the winner will reach the semi finals of the All-Ireland Championship.

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixtures:

Harlesden Harps will play the first round of their VGC Services Intermediate Football Championship against Éire Óg this coming Saturday 03rd August at 2:30pm at the county ground of McGovern Park in Ruislip (14 Masson Avenue, HA4 6QU), referee: Brian Conaghan.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s go all out to get off to a flying start in this year’s championship.

Previous Matches:

A tough couple of weeks for the team with relegation from the league confirmed but results don’t always tell the story of some fine performances, the real stuff starts now with championship, let’s hit the ground running starting this weekend (see above).

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Tuesday and Thursday evening, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line).

Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 21st IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 03rd IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Annual Golf Day 2019:

Harlesden Harps held a very successful golf day recently at Mill Hill Golf Club. Although not a hole-in-one to be seen a fine sunny day made for a very enjoyable day out for everyone. Special thanks to the main sponsors of the day, the Conneely Group and also to club members James Minehan and James Mannion who helped organise and coordinate the day.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

The club has been enthralled with our Junior team’s brilliant and valiant League campaign. This culminated in a semi-final play-off against Eire Og last week.

Unfortunately the tables were turned when an earlier victory by one point a few weeks ago turned in to the narrowest of defeats by one point in extra time in the semi-final.

The teams were very evenly matched and although Eire Og led by 3 points at half time, Parnells played their way back in to the game and led by one point into the final minutes only to have the game snatched away in the final minutes.

The prospect of extra time seemed daunting for both teams given the sweltering conditions but both sides stepped up to the challenge.

Going into the final 10 minutes, nothing could split them and the game was in the balance at 3–12 to 2–15 apiece. Parnells had chances around the goal mouth but it was Eire Og to get the last point with less than 1 minute to go.

When the final whistle was blown, Parnells players, the management and supporters were all exhausted physically and mentally. There is no doubt that they gave more than 100% on the pitch and even with water breaks the game had drained everyone involved.

An exciting game and well done to Eire Og and now the focus changes to the Championship where we face St. Anthony’s in early August. The team is still developing as a young side and their Mullarkey Cup and League campaign will stand them in good stead and with continued training the side will embrace the Championship challenge.

Events to look forward to after the summer are the Youth Golf Day taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Information is in circulation and will be on the website soon.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP). We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, new players across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). Training for the Youth section will resume w/c 2/9.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Our Summer Camp was a great success again this year, we had 125 children attend and even though this was our first official Cul Camp we have been running the Summer Camp since 2007 when it was started by Grainne O’Sullivan and we are very proud that it continues to grow every year.

We want to a big thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make the camp a success during the week and in the lead-up to. We also want to say a massive thank you to the children who attended, their behaviour and attitude was fantastic they are a credit to their parents and clubs. Awards were handed out to the following children; well done to you all.

U6 Skills Champion

Kian Walsh

U6 Most improved

Jack Carry Walsh

U8 Skills Champions

Kian Nagle

Lawrence Wren

Lennon Colbert

U8 Most Improved

Ellie Murphy

Keelan Connor

Milo Murphy

U10 Skills Champions

Katie Conneely

James Montgomery

U10 Most Improved

Pearce Walsh

Ruairi Mulvey

Tadhg O’Slatara

U12 Skills Champion

Dearbhla Barrett

Dylan Brady

U12 most improved

Caoimhe Howley

Kian Murphy

U14 Skills Champion

Ciaran Guthrie

U14 Most Improved

Caitlin Forde

Youth Dates for the Diary

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

It was a bit of a mixed weekend of results last weekend. On a unseasonably wet day in Greenford our Intermediate Footballers lost out to St Kiernans in their last League game. While in the Reserve Championship McCurtains scored four goals thanks to Dean Corrigan, Andy Ward and a brace from Oisin Meehan to beat Round Towers. It was a fantastic performance by all involved.

On Tuesday our Intermediate Footballers kick off their Championship campaign against Cú Chulainns in Ruislip.

Best of luck to our Camogs who travel to Waterford on tomorrow to take part in the World Games. They will play group games against Fr Murphys, Green Isle, Asia Lions & Middle East on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday. Also good luck to Liam O’Brien who is part of the Native London Hurling team who are also playing in the World Games.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history.

If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: No Training

Camogie: No Training

Underage: Training Returns in September

Results:

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 –

Thomas McCurtains: 1-05, St Kiernans: 0-10

Mens Football: Reserve Football Championship –

Thomas McCurtains: 4-06, Round Towers: 1-06

Fixtures:

Camogie: Renault GAA World Games Camogie Irish Group B:

Thomas McCurtains v Fr Murphys, Monday 29th July 2019 at 11.30am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Middle East, Monday 29th July 2019 at 13.00am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Asia Lions, Monday 29th July 2019 at 15.00am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Green Isle, Monday 29th July 2019 at 17.30am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Fr Murphys, Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11.30am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Middle East, Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 13.00am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Asia Lions, Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 9.00am, WIT

Thomas McCurtains v Green Isle, Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.30am, WIT

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Cú Chulainns, Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 7.00pm, Ruislip

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Robert Emmetts, Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 7.00pm, Scrubs

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The Club would like to pass on our condolences to former player and Down footballer Brian Conlon on his passing today. Brian played for Down and TCG in the early 80s before becoming one of Ireland’s top business men.

We pass on our deepest sympathies to his family – may Brian Rest in Peace.

Best of luck to our home grown Men’s team who are in Waterford this week to take part in the World Games. Fixtures and updates will be up on our twitter @TirChonaillGaels and Facebook pages.

Results:

Championship Round 1 – TCG Intermediates 2-12 to 1-08 St Brendan’s.

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 4-24 to 1-01 North London Shamrocks.

The Seniors now progress to the league final which will take place this Sunday, 4th August in Ruislip @2.30pm. They will face either Fulham Irish or Neasden Gaels.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 2, 3, 5, 27. Lotto draw winners: Jack Scanlon, Clare Terry and Deirdre Barrit. Please keep playing online @ https://www.tirchonaillgaels.co.uk/

