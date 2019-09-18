Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 16th Sep 2019

09/18/2019

Dulwich Harps

The men’s team are through to their third successive championship final after a hard fought victory over Tara’s.

The summer heat showed no signs of abating as the game was played in blistering 26 degrees.

Given the high temperatures the referee agreed to a water break either side of half time.

The Harps started slowly in the first quarter and struggled at times to get the ball into their inside forward line. During the first quarter the only four scores for the blues came from the boot of Ciaran Stone.

In the second quarter the lads got the their second wind and further scores from Rian Kealey and a 45 Niall Russell meant the lads went in at the break 7 points to 3 up.

In the second half the Harps fitness levels began to come into effect and it was now Tara’s who were struggling to win possession inside the Harps final third. The full back line of Butcher, Fitzpatrick and Lynch repelled numerous attacks and their disciplined tackling meant that cheap scores were not conceded.

A wonderful individual goal from Kiernan McLouglin gave the Harps a solid cushion in the game and further points from Stone, Darren White and Enda Tuohy meant the Harps ran out winners on the scoreline of 1-12 to 1-06.

The lads will now face their local south London rival’s Wandsworth Gaels on Sunday 29th of September in Ruislip.

The club would like to wish outgoing London County secretary Mark Gotche all the best as he moves back to his native Galway to take up a new role with their county board.

Finally the club is looking to compile a booklet for history of Dulwich Harps and wider GAA in South London. If you have any text, photos or old memorabilia of the club which you would like to share please contact James on 07713831446.

Eire Og (London)

Recent Result:

On a sunbaked Sunday afternoon in Greenford, Éire Óg’s bid for Intermediate Championship glory ended at the hands of a well drilled Thomas McCurtains’ outfit.

Despite Éire Óg playing the better football in the first half, a somewhat fortuitous goal by McCurtains coupled with a harsh black card to marksman John Coyle left the game all square at half-time.

Éire Óg 0-4 – Thomas McCurtains’ 1-1.

The second half started evenly & although involved in some good passages of play, Éire Óg struggled to make this count on the scoreboard. Then McCurtains rose into the ascendancy & a couple of consecutive points mid-way through the period saw them develop a four point lead that wasn’t relinquished.

It finished Éire Óg 0-7 – Thomas McCurtains’ 1-8.

On the day a gallant effort by the Éire Óg men who gave it their all in hot & challenging conditions. Some noteworthy performances by sweeper John Whyte & the ever consistent Pat Tobin coupled with sharp shooting from placed balls by Gabriel Dennehy.

The management team would like to thank the large volume of support who attended the game.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Next weekend sees another big game for the club with the replay of the Division 3 League Final against St. Clarets. Throw-in @ 2pm in McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Once again a big Éire Óg support for the game would be very welcomed & appreciated.

Winter Astro Football:

If you are interested in playing astro football over the Winter, please advise team management or any member of the Committee. If there’s sufficient interest we will most likely look to play weekly matches at Park View School (beside Downhills Park).

Parnells

Parnells GFC had one of its busiest weekends in the Gaelic calendar both on and off the field. The Youth Committee and members spent the whole of the week (and many hours beforehand) preparing for both the Golf and Commemorative Games Day.

Both events were a tremendous success; the golf on the Friday was attended by 72 golfers who enjoyed the stunning weather whilst challenging themselves out on the golf course.

We would like to thank all the golfers and sponsors who came along, full report and photos will be on the website.

Our youth section welcomed Ballyporeen/Skeheenarinky Juvenile from Tipperary whom we hosted for the weekend beginning on Friday evening with a challenge hurling game of which Fr Murphy’s were involved and a welcome evening.

On the Saturday they took part in our Commemorative Games Day along with other clubs. An important day in which we remember so many past club members.

Silverware winners were Ballyporeen/Skeheenarinky in the Conrad Cup, St Kiernan’s in the Nora Togher Plate, Tir Chonaill Gaels Girls in the Brendan Lynch Memorial Cup and a mixed London Girls side in the Gerry Somers Shield.

Everyone remained at Harrow Rugby Club and enjoyed an evening of fun and entertainment.

Sunday saw the visitors partake in more outdoor fun at Go Ape and a quick visit to the London County Ground in Ruislip before their journey home. Photos and more details on the website.

The Senior team played North London Shamrocks last Sunday in the Championship. A close game, both teams matching each other point for point and with the half time result at 0-5 each it was anyone’s game. A goal by NLS ten minutes in to the second half saw them take a three point lead.

Parnells had opportunities but could not capitalise on their possession at times. Final result NLS 1-11 to Parnells 0-10.

Positives to take from the game and the lads will be ready to face their next opponents, Tir Chonaill Gaels this Sunday.

Also in action this Friday will be our U18 Girls in the ‘A’ League Final at Harrow Rugby Club, Stanmore, throw in at 7.00pm or earlier depending on the light. Best of luck girls. The U17’s Championship should be starting this weekend as well so we wish the boys the best of luck in their opening game of which details will be available by the time these notes go to press.

The club would like to congratulate one of our goalkeepers, Evan Byrne, on the birth of his baby two weeks ago.

He attended his first match to watch Dad in action in the Senior Championship last Sunday. The Club is delighted for him and we know Evan (Junior) is in safe hands!

Sadly the Club suffered another bereavement and deepest sympathies go to Ollie Sheehy on the passing of his uncle, Dominic Sheehy from Lixnaw, Co Kerry. May he rest in peace.

Events: Apart from matches and blitzes in September and early October, the club’s next special event is our Youth Annual Presentation Day which takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 3pm onwards.

This is a great day of celebration of what the club has achieved on and off the field. More details to follow.

The last summer training sessions are taking place for the last two Wednesday’s in September for the youth section up to U12 and all girls. The U17’s will continue training and dates and times to be confirmed by Tony Griffin. Senior team training is currently taking place on a Tuesday and Thursday at 7.00pm.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training for the boys is now over for this year, we will be continuing the girls training until the end of the girls season, details to follow.

Congratulations to our U18 girls who won the U18 plate final on Friday night at Tara Park, thank you to St Kiernans/NLS for a great competitive game.

Well done to our U12’s who took part in the Conrad Ryan tournament on Saturday.

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Well done to our Tara Ladies who travelled to Dublin to compete in the All Ireland 7s on Saturday 14th September, they had a great weekend of football.

A special fundraising benefit will take place next month to honour the memory of the late Colm Burke who passed away last year leaving behind a family of five.

Colm Burke, originally from Clonbur, Galway, died last year after a battle with cancer.

Burke, 41, left behind him a widow, Paula, as well as four young kids, aged 2, 3, 6 and 7. The dance will raise funds for the young family and Colm’s widow, a London-Irish nurse who played Gaelic football for years for Tara ladies.

The dance will take place on Saturday 5 October 2019 from 8.00 pm at the Fleadh, Preston Road HA3 0QA. Tickets will cost £5, music will be provided by Barry Owen, and an auction and raffle will also take place on the night. Paula grew up in Kingsbury and went to St Gregory’s high school. She played Gaelic football with the Tara ladies, and worked for over 10 years with the NHS as a nurse in the Royal Free hospital in Hampstead.

If anyone would like to buy tickets or make donations, please contact Marie on 07958577605

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Well done to our Tara Mens who reached the junior final, unfortunately they were defeated by a strong Dulwich in the final on Sunday in Ruislip, well done to both teams.

Thomas McCurtains

Congratulations to the Footballers who won a tough battle against Éire Óg in the Semi Final of the Intermediate Championship at the weekend. In a dogged first half neither team gave an inch but it was Éire Óg who started the brighter and played some good free flowing football managing to open up a four points to one lead heading into the break.

However, with less than 5 minutes to go in the first half a long ball in to the full forward line took a lucky bounce fell into the lap of Niall Coffey. He passed it across to Conor Murphy and he rattled the back of the net against the run of play.

Both teams came out fighting in the second half and the early exchanges were tit for tat with neither team gaining much of an advantage.

McCurtains soon hit their purple patch and took the lead for the first time in the match midway through the second half. Éire Óg threw the proverbial kitchen sink at the Macs goal in the last 10 minutes but thanks to a solid defensive effort they couldn’t find a way through and McCurtains held on for the win.

They have now qualified for the Final and they will have their work cut out for them as they are up against a very good Tir Chonaill Gaels team who have racked up some impressive scores in this Championship already.

The Hurlers were down to play Brothers Pearse in the Senior Championship on Saturday afternoon however no ref turned up for the game and it was not played.

Next weekend there are two games on Saturday the Hurlers are up against Kilburn Gaels in Greenford at 2.30pm while the Ladies will play their last League game against Holloway Gaels in Downhills Park at noon. All support welcome. McCurtains abú!

History & Centenary

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee. The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have. If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Training:

Mens Football: Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Monday & Wednesday at 7.15pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Wednesday at 7.00pm in Goodmayes

Camogie: No Training

Underage: Hurling – Mondays at 6.30pm in Campion School

Results:

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final – Thomas McCurtains: 1-08, Éire Óg: 0-07

Fixtures:

Ladies Football: Intermediate League – Thomas McCurtains v Holloway Gaels, Saturday 21st September 2019 at 12.00pm, Downhills Park

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Kilburn Gaels, Saturday 21st September 2019 at 2.30pm, Greenford

Mens Hurling: Senior Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v St Gabriels, Saturday 28th September 2019 at 2.30pm, Greenford

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship Final – Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Sunday 29th September 2019 at 4.00pm, Ruislip

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results:

Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG 2-14 to 3-11 Neasden Gaels.

Intermediate Championship Semi-Final – TCG 0-12 to 1-6 St. Joseph’s.

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd September – Senior Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Parnells @ 12.30pm in Ruislip.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 4, 11, 15, 20. Lotto draw winners: Aine Fagan, Damien Gillespie, Rory Jennings. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

You might also be interested in this article