Club Notes week commencing Monday 6th August

August 8, 2018

St Brendan’s

St. Brendan’s beat Eire Og on Sunday in Ruislip by 1.15 To 0.12. Well done lads, keep up the good work.

The club would like to thank Brian Hogan at The New Inn in Brentford for the great hospitality following the game.

Training continues on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 7.30pm at Syon School in Isleworth.

St Clarets

In the last couple of weeks our seniors were unfortunately relegated to division 3 after a defeat 5-11 to 1-3 against Garryowen.

The team was: Aidan Donaghy, Conor Healy, Matthew Healy, Daniel O’Connell, Aidan Bradshaw, Ronan Gaughan, Luke Kelly, Caolan McAndrew, Shane Buckley, Pat Lynott, Alfie McNulty, Padraig Donegan, Charlie O’Donnell, Ryan O’Connell, Peter Donaghy.

Subs: Paul Keenan, Liam Healy

This was followed by an impressive 3-10 to 1-12 win against Tara but we had already been consigned to relegation.

The team was: Liam Healy, Charlie O’Donnell, Lawrence Weir, Daniel O’Connell, Luke Kelly, Shane Treanor, Aidan Bradshaw, Shane Buckley, Jack Lavelle, Alfie McNUlty, Padraig Donegan, Caolan McAndrew, Ryan O’Connell, Stephen Curley, Paul Keenan.

Subs: Aidan Donaghy, Sean McGorry.

We commence our championship campaign on Sunday 5th August. Our opening group game is against Dulwich Harps. 2pm throw in at TCG, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, UB6 0NZ.

Your support will be very much needed. Get out and enjoy the weather and support the lads.

It’s been quiet for our youth teams due to the summer holidays.

Our girls team reached the league final but it wasn’t to be on the night as they lost by 2 points. Well done girls for reaching the final and doing the club proud as always.

Congratulations to the London U15 and U17 teams who won the All Britain Championships.

A special mention goes to St Claret’s players Cormac Sibley, Aaron Myers and Patrick Woulfe who all represented the U15s and Oisin Murphy for the U17s. Well done lads and also Liam Hession who was unfortunately ruled out by injury.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Seniors:

No fixtures for the Senior Team in August with all eyes now firmly focused on Round 1 of the Championship – TCG Seniors vs KKG – Sunday 9th September 2018 @ 3.30pm in McGovern Park Ruislip.

Juniors:

The juniors were due to commence their Championship campaign at the weekend, however they were awarded a walkover at the 11th hour by Brother Pearses.

Focus now turns to Round 2 of the Championship in 2 weeks’ time – TCG Juniors vs St Anthony’s – Sunday 19th August 2018 @ 12 midday in McGovern Park Ruislip.

Ladies:

After recovering from their QF win the ladies are set to return to training next week to gear up for the semi-final v Rodger Casements on the morning of 8th September 2018. A huge thanks to Ardmore construction for supporting the ladies as their main sponsor for their journey through the All Britain.

TCG Golf Day:

TCG’s annual Golf Day has been confirmed for Friday 5th October 2018. Watch this space for further information on entry conditions as well as sponsorship opportunities in the coming weeks.

Club Lotto:

Current Jackpot is £2,300

Please keep playing online @ www.tirchonaillgaels.com

