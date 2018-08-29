Club Notes for week commencing Monday 27th August

Harlesden Harps

Previous Matches:

Our second match in the championship saw us take on our old foes, St Josephs. The opposition settled into the game much quicker and gained an early foothold kicking some fine scores and getting an opportunist goal.

Harps rallied towards the end of the first half and some fine scores from captain James Minahan and Tiernan O Reilly saw us only trail by 1-07 to 0-06 at the half time break. Unfortunately, the Joes got the perfect start to the second half with a goal straight from the throw-in.

While still recovering from this hammer blow a further dent in our aspirations were delivered by the concession of another rather soft goal to leave a 9-point gap between the teams.

Despite somewhat rallying for the remainder of the game with some fine point taking, multiple hits on the goal frame and keeping the Joes keeper busy, the gap proved too much to claw back, eventually losing on a scoreline of Joes 3-11 Harps 0-13.

Much to work on then before our winner takes all clash against Garryowen (see above) but still great that progress is very much in our own hands.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place on Tuesday at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th IFC R1 versus Taras

August 22nd IFC R2 versus St Josephs

August 30th IFC R3 versus Garryowen

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

St Clarets

St Claret’s’ Junior Championship campaign resumes this week after the first two fixtures.

Despite one of our stronger performances this season we started off with a 2 point loss against Dulwich Harps in Greenford. A goal made the difference as we lost 1-12 to 0-13.

The team was: Liam Healy, Matthew Healy, Shane Treanor, Sean McGorry, Lawrence Weir, Ronan Gaughan, Paul Keenan, Jack Lavelle, Shane Buckley, Ryan O’Connell, Padraig Donegan, Patrick Lynott, Alfie McNulty, Andy Corrigan, Paddy Nutley. Subs: Stephen Curley

This was followed by receiving a walkover from Naomh Padraig who are now out of the championship.

We now head into the final group game against newly formed Wandsworth Gaels.

This is a winner takes all game with the winner claiming the second semi final sport from the group.

This takes place on Wednesday 29th August. 6.45pm throw in at Berkeley Avenue, Greenford, UB6 0NZ. All support is welcome and appreciated and hopefully we’ll have something to celebrate.

Well done to all our St Claret’s girls that took part in the U18 Development tournament recently at the Centre of Excellence, Abbotstown, Dublin. Fantastic experience for all the London girls that took part and represented their county – St Clarets girls are: Lily McNulty, Maia Wise, Sabina Reddin, Maura O’Leary, Chloe Enright, Leona Enright & Ciara Hession

Thomas McCurtains

It’s a busy week for the club on the pitch with the Footballers and Hurlers both playing twice in quick succession. Tuesday sees the Footballers play St Brendans in their last group game in the Championship knowing a win will see them qualify for the Semi Finals.

On Saturday afternoon both teams are out in Ruislip with the Footballers contesting the Division 2 League Final against Neasden Gaels and the Hurlers up against Fulham Irish in the Championship. The following Tuesday evening the Hurlers are out in Championship action again, this time against Kilburn Gaels in Goodmayes.

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Mens Hurling: Monday & Wednesday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesday at 7.00pm in Goodmayes.

Camogie: No Training.

Underage: No Training.

Fixtures:

Mens Football: Intermediate Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v St Brendans, Tuesday 28th August 2018 at 6.45pm, Ruislip.

AIB Football League Division 2 Final – Thomas McCurtains v Neasden Gaels, Saturday 1st September 2018 at 1.30pm, Ruislip.

Mens Hurling: Intermediate Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Fulham Irish, Saturday 1st September 2018 at 4.30pm, Ruislip.

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Kilburn Gaels ‘B’, Tuesday 4th September 2018 at 6.30pm, Ruislip.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults. We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website here

Additional gear is also available to purchase from MFC Sports soon. Please check our facebook and twitter pages for more details.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto draw winners: Sean mcHugh, Beano Collins, mark hogan. No jackpot winners this week

Seniors:

Seniors continue with the heads down in preparation for round 1 of the championship scheduled for 9th September

Juniors:

Juniors won R2 championship 2-16 to 0-3 vs St Anthony’s to secured their place in the semi final on 9th September. R3 Championship game vs Moinderag now Thursday evening in Greenford, 6.45 throw in

Ladies:

Our ladies take on Rodger casements in Páirc Ní hÉireann on September 8 at 12.30pm throw in in the All Britain Semi-final. Due to be a great game all support welcome. A massive thanks to Ardmore and the rest of our sponsors who have given a massive help on our journey through the competition.

O’Neills shop is up and running now don’t forget to get online and check it out!

