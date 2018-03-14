Clonakilty topping the bill at Trafalgar Square

March 14, 2018

The star of the show at this year’s Irish Street Food Market on Trafalgar Square will be Clonakilty Black Pudding making its first appearance at the annual culinary celebration which showcases the best of Irish food.

Gather your best St. Patrick’s Day glad rags and join us in soaking up some of Ireland’s finest cuisine.

Clonakilty has been making one of Ireland’s favourite black puddings, since the 1880s when it was first made in Edward Twomey’s butcher shop in Clonakilty, West Cork.

It is made from a secret recipe that has been carefully handed down through the generations and remains the same to this day. It is known only to owner Colette Twomey. To complement the award-winning black pudding, the Twomey family created Clonakilty White Pudding in the 1980s.

Irish farmers provide the wholesome ingredients which together give Clonakilty its unique taste, crumbly texture and distinctive flavour. From a hearty breakfast to lovely lunches and sophisticated supper dishes, Clonakilty Black pudding adds a touch of spice and one of Ireland’s finest flavours for that perfect injection of Celtic influence into your daily life.

Now, due to popular demand, their award-winning Gluten Free black and white puddings are available in the UK.

The Gluten Free range does not compromise on taste or quality and can replace the original black and white puddings in some of the delicious recipes, making for the perfect substitute for customers with an intolerance to gluten. You can find Clonakilty Black and White Pudding as well as Clonakilty sausages and bacon across the UK.

Clonakilty will be topping the bill in a great food line-up that includes Butchies’ buttermilk chicken burger, Eat The Farm’s directly sourced farm fresh food, Salt Beef Bros famous hot salt beef sandwiches served with mustard and traditional pickle.

Clonakilty, in association with Home Town Rolls, will be serving Clonakilty breakfast baguettes and wraps.

Where to find the best Irish food

Harte’s Irish Meat Market has shops in Harlesden, North West London and Peckham, south of the river. The shops are full to the brim with Irish food products any time of year but especially now. Their meat is of the highest quality and displayed in a way that makes it easy to choose.

Easter is just around the corner so it’s a good time to pop in to Alan and his team who are also extremely helpful.

Gerry Taylor Butchers at Calverton Road in Luton is another emporium for Irish family favourites. Gerry stocks Kelly’s Irish sausages and black puddings which you can sample at Luton’s St Patrick’s festival next Sunday (18 March).

There are many distributors of Irish food favourites across the United Kingdom but one of the longest serving, is Eddie O’Kane of O’Kane Irish Foods. Eddie has for many years been supplying pubs, Irish Centre shops, supermarkets, butchers and local convenience stores.

Eddie has also branched into his own name brand range of honey, cakes, marmalades, bacon rashers and much more having moved to larger premises at Phoenix Trading Estate, Bilton Rd, Perivale, Middx UB6 7DZ.

To order on-line just go to: www.youririshshop.com