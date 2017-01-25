Clever ways to cover greys

As many face creams, anti-wrinkle products and revolutionary make-up products we use, there is one thing that is a telltale sign of age – grey hair. But most of us have neither the time nor the money to sit in a hairdresser’s chair for hours on end having our locks dyed every month. Luckily for us though, there are several new ways to cover your greys, and Claire Chell, creative colour director at Francesco Group, ran through them with Cover Media.

“2017 hair colour trends are as soft and as playful as ever, so whether you are looking to cover your grey completely, subtly blend or even embrace your natural grey tones, there’s a colour that’s perfect for you,” Claire smiled.

“A clever use of hair colour tailored to suit your skin tone and hair style can easily help to unleash a more sophisticated youthful looking you,” Claire added. “And remember, it’s important to always seek advice from a hair colour specialist within your hair salon to tailor a service that is perfect for you.”

Top of Claire’s list is grey hair blending and toning, with stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep all huge supporters of this trend.

“These women are all embracing their natural grey hair yet enhancing it with subtle tonal changes and soft colour blending that suits their skin tone perfectly,” Claire told Cover Media. “These techniques are low maintenance and a low cost colour service is bang on trend this season.”

Highlights are also a good way to distract from greys, with soft subtle one’s Claire’s recommendation. “This is perfect for a lady with a warmer skin tone and it will also emphasise the eyes,” she explained. “Celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Sharon Stone and Goldie Hawn support this fierce and elegant trend.”

Of course there are also at home solutions to covering your greys. Why not try one of the numerous grey concealers on the market?

L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch is a cheap option to covering up your silver strands, just spray on and you’re ready to go. Or why not splash out on the slightly more expensive Color Wow Root Cover Up – a powder compound which adheres to the hair without being sticky, oily, dulling or looking dry. It’s also water resistant – what’s not to love?

