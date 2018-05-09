Clare motorists beware leaping goats

May 9, 2018

Clare County Council is to put up road signs warning motorists about a herd of wild goats roaming in Ennis

The goats have recently started roaming the densely populated and trafficked urban area at Rocky Road, Clonroadmore, Kilrush road, Cahercalla and Ballybeg areas of Ennis. They’d previously resided near the Kilrush road, where they’ve been for more than 20 years.

The goats have been causing a nuisance, walking in the middle of the road, and nearly causing accidents. They’ve also been wandering into people’s gardens and sleeping under bushes, eating shrubs and jumping on top of cars.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed: “A number of wild goats are located in the vicinity of the Rocky Road. Clare County Council is erecting signage on N85 and N68 alerting road users to their presence.”

They added: “The Local Authority is exploring options for the possible relocation of the animals.”

Fine Gael Councillor Johnny Flynn has called for the 22 strong herd of goats to be rounded up by the council and relocated.

He said: “As these animals are not tagged or vaccinated to protect them from animal disease and have recently become more willing to travel extensively by road through the wide neighbourhood in a pack from the off-road area that they have previously stayed within, it’s important for both animal and human welfare that they be rounded up and humanely re-homed.”

Mr Flynn added: “I understand the wild herd regularly now wander from the Rocky Road green right of way located in this area across very busy roads, into gardens of houses and into commercial grounds.

“I also viewed a video of the herd grazing in the garden of a house across the road from Eire Óg located near the Cahercalla cross.

“Apparently the owners came home late one evening to find them asleep under bushes and left them there until the following day rather than hunt them out into a busy road at night.”

