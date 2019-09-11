Clannad’s next tour to be their last

Donegal’s own Clannad have announced their ‘In a Lifetime’ The Farewell World Tour – their final live foray after 50 years of fusing Irish trad music with contemporary folk, new age, and rock.

Having sold 15 million records worldwide and with eight Top 10 U.K. albums to their name, multi-award-winning Clannad also revealed a new Anthology ‘In a Lifetime’ deluxe set to be released worldwide on 13 March 2020.

Tickets for the U.K. leg of their world tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 13 September at 9am

For their final farewell, the Grammy and BAFTA award-winning quartet will celebrate their 50-year career and fans can expect the band to perform in cities across the U.K. including Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester along with a very special show at The London Palladium for St. Patricks day before concluding in Brighton on 23 March 2020.

This will be the band’s closing statement in the live arena, they have said.

To coincide with this very special live tour, the band’s label, BMG, are releasing ‘In a Lifetime’ Anthology; a multi-format, career-spanning anthology containing tracks from Clannad’s 50-year recording career.

“The anthology will both delight and excite Clannad’s enormous and loyal fanbase as well as introduce this legendary, influential and culturally important band to a whole new generation of music fans,” BMG said.