The Irish just love a trip to the flicks

We all love going to the cinema, but it seems the Irish love it a good bit more than most.

Whether it’s the accepted opportunity to gorge oneself on ice cream, popcorn and the like, or the chance to assess this year’s Oscar contenders, Ireland is clearly a nation of movie lovers.

Despite having access to movies galore at the touch of a button from the comfort of our own couch, we still love a trip to the cinema to take in the latest releases and all that goes with it.

Not even the queues, cost of car parking of someone kicking the back of our cinema seat can put us off it would seem.

We just help it it seems, with Ireland continuing to have the highest rating in Europe for cinema attendance per capita.

We share the title with fellow cinema lovers, France, and both nations go to the cinema on average 3.3 trips per person each year.

Attendances on the rise

Figures released by UNIC (Union Internationale des Cinémas/International Union of Cinemas) found that attendance in Ireland rose by 4% to nearly 16% in cinema admissions and box office revenue increased by just over 3% to €107.5 million in 2016.

However, the Irish cinema is still being dominated by imported films and of the €107.5 million in tickets sold at the front desk of Irish cinemas this year, just over €3 million went to films produced in Ireland.

However, there is also relative good news for cinema goers with the average price of a cinema ticket in Ireland has fallen from €7 to €6.80. But don’t all go rushing off to your nearest Vue Cinema just yet, as that’s still above the EU average of €6.60.

The UNIC Annual Report 2017 can be found and downloaded from HERE.

According to Scannain, these were the top 10 Highest Grossing Films in Ireland in 2016:

1/ Bridget Jones’s Baby — €4,135,825

2/ Finding Dory — €3,527,017

3/ The Secret Life of Pets — €3,430,385

4/ The Jungle Book — €3,156,389

5/ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — €2,923,951

6/ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — €2,811,413

7/ Suicide Squad — €2,774,158

8/ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — €2,712,080

9/ Deadpool — €2,572,245

10/ Captain America: Civil War — €2,408,137

