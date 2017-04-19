Cian Healy misses out on Lions tour place

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Warren Gatland names eleven Irish players for the tour to New Zealand

by Fiona O’Brien

British and Irish Lions manager Warren Gatland has announced his squad for this summer’s tour of New Zealand.

Despite picking 11 players from the Ireland team, one notable absence is Leinster prop Cian Healy, who finds out this afternoon if he misses his club’s semi-final clash against Clermont on Sunday.

Other notable omissions are for Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney and Simon Zebo, while Peter O’Mahony’s great run of form for Munster secured his place.

Four Irish backs have been named in Conor Murray, Robbie Henshaw, Jared Payne and Johnny Sexton.

Ireland provide seven forwards for the team in Jack McGrath, Tadgh Furlong, Rory Best, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson.

A total of 16 Englishmen, 12 Welshmen, and two Scots make up Gatland’s touring party for the six-week Tour that will culminate in a three-Test series against the All Blacks.

And of the 41 players named, 16 are returning from the 2013 tour, as Gatland said the mix of youth and experience means that everyone will get their chance to shine.

“Everyone will get the opportunity. Looking at the potential combinations that we have got, we think it is going to be really competitive,” he said.

“The message to the players is that, if you have been selected, then you must go with the confidence that you are good enough to be part of the Test XV.

“Some of them are going to be disappointed that they have missed out but you have got to put your hand up and have that belief, you have to be competitive and fight hard at training and be committed in terms of your contributions in training and meetings.

“There is a huge amount going into that so the message to those players is to come and be part of the squad, but not just to make up the numbers.

“If you are here to just make up numbers then there is no way you are going be part of the Test squad.

“We hope everyone is going out with the attitude that if things go well enough for me I am good enough to start in a Test.”

It was revealed earlier today that Sam Warburton of Wales will become only the second ever player, after Martin Johnson in 1997 and 2001, to captain the Lions twice.

Is this the worst kept secret in rugby? @lionsofficial squad announcement coming up at midday & here is your lions captain!? #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/YwZzCvT54r — Wasps Rugby News (@WaspsRugbyNews) April 19, 2017

The news was broken on social media before the official announcement, as pictures emerged of Warburton, Gatland and other members of the management posing for a promotional picture outside the west London hotel where the announcement was made.

At the launch Gatland said: “Sam is a great player, an outstanding leader and a winning Lions captain. We believe that Sam’s experience and leadership qualities make him an obvious choice as captain. He has earned the respect of his peers and coaches through his resilience, tenacity and hard work.”

On the eve of the announcement Warburton attended a private dinner with all the living Lions captains in the Hilton Syon Park.

He said: “Being in the same room as so many Lions legends was an amazing experience. I feel humbled and extremely proud to be given the opportunity to captain the Lions for a second Tour and look forward to playing the world champions on their own turf with the best players of the UK and Ireland at my side.”

Irish World selection

A fortnight ago, our rugby reporter Phil Rice gave his own predictions for Gatland’s team, and was almost on the nose with his selection.

Of the 15 backs he selected, all but Finn Russell made it through. And of the 21 forwards he predicted, 18 were picked by Gatland.

In all Warren Gatland named a 41-man squad, consisting of 22 forwards and 20 backs.

Cian Healy

In a double blow for the 29-year-old Dubliner, Healy finds out this afternoon if he misses out on his club side’s Champion’s Cup semi-final against Clermont this Sunday after being cited for an incident over the weekend.

After the game against Connacht, Healy was reported by citing commissioner Eugene Ryan on two counts, Law 10.4(k), dangerous play, and 10.4(h), a player must not charge into a ruck, for an incident in the 23rd minute.

A disciplinary hearing is to be held in Edinburgh on Wednesday at 5pm, and if he is found guilty, a sanction could range from two to 52 weeks, which means that if it goes against him he will definitely miss the tie in Lyon this weekend.

Full squad

Backs:

Dan Biggar – Ospreys, Wales

Elliot Daly – Wasps, England

Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales, Lions #778

Owen Farrell – Saracens, England, Lions #780

Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales, Lions #775

Robbie Henshaw – Leinster Rugby, Ireland

Stuart Hogg – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland, Lions #783

Jonathan Joseph – Bath Rugby, England

Conor Murray – Munster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #790

George North – Northampton Saints, Wales, Lions #792

Jack Nowell – Exeter Chiefs, England

Jared Payne – Ulster Rugby, Ireland

Jonathan Sexton – Leinster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #791

Tommy Seymour – Glasgow Warriors, Scotland

Ben Te’o – Worcester Warriors, England

Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England

Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales

Liam Williams – Scarlets, Wales

Ben Youngs – Leicester Tigers, England, Lions #799

Forwards:

Rory Best – Ulster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #793

Dan Cole – Leicester Tigers, England, Lions #794

Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales, Lions #779

Tadhg Furlong – Leinster Rugby, Ireland

Jamie George – Saracens, England

Iain Henderson – Ulster Rugby, Ireland

Maro Itoje – Saracens, England

Alun Wyn Jones – Ospreys, Wales, Lions #761

George Kruis – Saracens, England

Courtney Lawes – Northampton Saints, England

Joe Marler – Harlequins, England

Jack McGrath – Leinster Rugby, Ireland

Ross Moriarty – Gloucester Rugby, Wales

Sean O’Brien – Leinster Rugby, Ireland, Lions #796

Peter O’Mahony – Munster Rugby, Ireland

Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales

Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England

CJ Stander – Munster Rugby, Ireland

Justin Tipuric – Ospreys, Wales, Lions #786

Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England, Lions #787

Billy Vunipola – Saracens, England

Sam Warburton (Captain) – Cardiff Blues, Wales, Lions #800

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn