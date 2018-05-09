Christy Moore goes back to vinyl

Back in October 1969 the very first meeting I ever went to in a major record company was when I went to see the late Paddy Fleming at Phonogram on behalf of Christy Moore. I collected that day some copies of Christy’s first album Paddy on The Road that was on Vinyl and later Christy signed a personal copy for me.

I am now somewhat amused to hear that Christy all these years later has released a three album vinyl album called simply but similarly On The Road, which I think is a bit ironic as for many years Christy was not too happy with the cover of that first album, which he had done with Dominic Behan. I think as his career developed and he became the legend that he is now he bought up as many copies of that first album as he could find to stop it being circulated.

That is why it seemed to have become something of a rarity and I was astonished when I downsized my house and sold a lot of my 3000 vinyl albums that a dealer gave me £200 for mine.

I met Christy at a festival not long after and told him that I had finally parted with his album and when I told him what I’d got for it he laughed and said I’d been done as they were going for thousands! As he now has a long awaited new vinyl album out apart from the joy of owning one it could be a good investment.

On The Road is the collection of songs that Christy has made his own through more than 50 incredible years of live touring. Recorded in venues from London to Westport, and from Glasgow to Galway, the album features a new song, ‘Lingo Politico’, as well as many of the favourites that send his audiences into raptures.

This vinyl version is taken from the CD that was released last November and is the first time that all of Christy’s biggest songs have been made available on one Vinyl album so it is time for you to dust off your turntables and sit back and relax with this great record.

On release as a CD On The Road reached No 1 on the Irish Charts and has already passed double platinum status there.

On it you will find such gems as Ordinary Man, Ride On, Don’t Forget Your Shovel, Fairy Tale of New York, Lisdoonvarna, Cliffs of Dooneen, Nancy Spain, Raggle Taggle Gypsy, Bright Blue Rose and If I Get An Encore.

What more could you want from the legend that is our national treasure Christy Moore, who is also back on the road in the UK.