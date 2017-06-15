Christy Kissane Memorial Golf Day

The Kingdom’s Christy Kissane to be remembered in Golf Day

Kingdom Kerry Gaels will present the Christy Kissane Memorial Golf Day on Friday the 16th of June at Mill Hill Golf Course.

Christy Kissane was the owner of Kerry’s flagship pub in Kilburn, the Kingdom, which was itself a testimony to Christy’s love of GAA as he frequently hosted the Kerry players and the Sam Maguire Cup.

He was a towering figure in London’s Irish – and Kerry – community.

He sadly passed away in October 2015. Following masses in London and his Kerry hometown, Christy was laid to rest on Friday 30th October 2015 at Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort, Co. Kerry.

At Christmas 2015 the London Irish musical community created a charity single in his honour, with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.

Headed up by Enda Mulloy and Ronan McManus of the BibleCode Sundays, the collective known as The Ginger Melodeon Experience, also features the Monday Club, Darren Nash & Paul Murray, Slim Attraction, Hungry Grass, The Reels, The Craicheads, Contraband, Keltic Fire, Lorraine O’Reilly, Barry Mee, Brian Kelly, Chris O’Malley and Joe Kiloughry.

The Christy Kissane Memorial Golf Day will consist of a round of golf followed by dinner and a presentation in the clubhouse, renowned for its quality dishes and great hospitality.

Well-known Irish band ‘Slim Attraction’ will provide entertainment on the night.

Special Guests: Mark & Tomás O’ Sé

For more information please contact: Paul O’ Connor – KKG Chairman – 07770924564