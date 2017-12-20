Sadiq Khan Christmas Message to Irish World Readers

December 20, 2017

A Christmas message to Irish World readers from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. This is a special time of year. It’s a time when Londoners join people around the world in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and being together with family, friends and loved ones.

It’s also an opportunity to take stock and reflect on the past year.

There’s no doubt our city has endured a difficult year, with the terrible fire at Grenfell Tower and horrific terrorist attacks.

But amid the pain and heartache, we’ve also found reasons to be hopeful.

We’ve seen Londoners refuse to give in to those seeking to divide us.

We’ve seen the bravery of our emergency services. And we’ve seen incredible examples of generosity from ordinary Londoners – helping those in their time of most need.

During this Christmas season of hope, let’s take these examples as our inspiration to continue to help those less fortunate than ourselves – the homeless, the hungry and the sick – through acts of kindness.

I wish all readers of the Irish World a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

St. Patrick’s Day 2018

The Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade returns to the capital in March 2018. Running over three days, across numerous venues, the festival is an annual celebration of all things Irish.

The London St Patrick’s Day Festival – now in its 16th year – historically attracts over 125,000 people to several events across London and to a one day parade and festival in central London and Trafalgar Square. It has become a destination event which showcases the best of Irish food, music, song dance, culture and arts.

This year’s 3 day cultural and community festival across London will include:

A Festival of Irish Community and Culture on Trafalgar Square Parade

Irish Art Exhibition – Pauline Bewick at City Hall

Underground Busking and Poems on the Underground

Irish Film Screenings

Irish Walking Tours

Family Treasure Trail

Irish Street Food Market

Partner community events

Schools Design a Banner Competition

For more info visit:

www.london.gov.uk/events