Chocolate treats for your beauty cabinet

Apart from how great it tastes, chocolate has lots of beauty benefits and you don’t just have to eat it to see the results.

If you’re thinking of going sugar-free or giving up chocolate for lent, you may find it less traumatising to satisfy your cravings with the help of some chocolate beauty products.

Not only is it delicious, but cocoa’s better unrefined cousin cacao, is loaded with age-bashing antioxidants and is full of amazing skin benefits. Enriched with minerals and vitamins like vitamin C, magnesium and omega 6 fatty acids, cacao helps blood flow and increase cellular healing to promote a youthful glow. To get best results ensure that your beauty product contains at least 70 per cent of cacao.

If you’re planning to ditch the chocolates to help your waistline, read on for our tips on how to get your chocolate fix.

Hair

Why not start at the top, with Natural beauty brand Faith in Nature Natural Organic Chocolate Shampoo and Conditioner. This gorgeously scented shampoo is made with a blend of organic cocoa and vanilla infused with sage to nourish the hair and scalp. It’s vegan-friendly, made with essential oils and an all natural fragrance, it’s suitable for all the family and the product is free of parabens and sodium laurel sulphates.

Masks

For a guilt-free indulgence that will be pleasing to the nose Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask is a facial treatment that combines two powerful ingredients found in dark chocolate; flavonoids and polyphenols for an anti-ageing treatment that nourishes, firms, and tones. With antioxidant-rich cocoa microcapsules that transform into a rich dark brown cream, this high quality mask is extremely hydrating and a pleasure to use. 7th Heaven have a huge range of natural, cruelty free products containing cocoa and shea butter, and we really love the range’s Mint Choc Chip Mask, a rich cocoa and shea butter mask infused with peppermint oil and crushed cocoa bean shell for an intensely moisturising, minty fresh cleansing face mask. Just try not to lick it! For a steamy treat the Hot Chocolate sauna mask contains Mediterranean Clay to cleanse dirt and oils from deep within pores.

Make-up

These don’t contain cocoa, but with names like Dark Chocolate and Chocolate Kiss, they’re a must-have for chocolate lovers who may be pining for a fix. Mary Kay Lip Liner in Dark Chocolate provides natural colour definition, and skin care benefits such as age-fighting ingredients that protect lips and help them appear smooth while creating a perfectly polished look. While Mary Kay Mineral eye colour in Chocolate Kiss is a long-lasting, fade-resistant, mineral-based formula that delivers weightless, high-impact colour in one swipe with a natural, luminous finish that looks gorgeous on any skin tone.

Eat it

If you really can’t stay off the chocs, Esthechoc has created a skin-loving chocolate bar, to help you attain glowing skin, all while indulging in your favourite sweet! The brand has utilised dark chocolate and the naturally occurring potency of cocoa polyphenols to create Cambridge Beauty Chocolate, an anti-ageing beauty supplement system. Ingredients such as Esthechoc’s proprietary Astracells work to protect skin from ageing and promote healthy, luminous skin from the inside out. The chocolate comes in 21 day supply of individually wrapped daily portions.

