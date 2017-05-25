Irish Art ‘In Full Bloom’ in Kensington

Chelsea Fringe Festival welcomes Irish Artists

Irish artists – including the world-renowned ‘fusionist’ Amanda Watt – will headline a special exhibition celebrating this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

The pop-up showcase, which is being held in the ‘Irish Gallery’ at McMillan Contemporary in South Kensington, will be Watt’s first London exhibition since returning from a stint in California.

Her work sits in the private collections of the likes of casino mogul Steve Wynn, award-winning film director Barry Levinson and fashion designer Marla Ginsburg as well as many others around the world.

She heads up a group exhibition which incorporates realism, expressionism and abstract art and involves a series of techniques including oil, acrylic and watercolour.

Another contributor to the event is Belfast-born Fleur Jackson, whose whimsical and thoughtful flower and interior paintings will adorn the gallery’s wall.

The pop-up, entitled ‘In Full Bloom’ and held in conjunction with the Chelsea Fringe Festival, runs until 7 June.

For more information, visit www.mcmillanfineart.com or www.chelseafringe.com