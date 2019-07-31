Charity launches new Irish cultural project in Hackney

07/31/2019

The Irish Elderly Advice Network (IEAN) has launched a new project in Hackney, East London, ensuring Irish culture is part of the rich diversity of the borough.

Working in partnership with St Thomas More church in Manor House, they recently held an Irish breakfast in the parish hall, followed by a discussion about the future plans.

The discussion focused on what the older Irish people and friends would like to see happening at the Irish cultural centre.

Amongst many suggestions were ideas that included live Irish music, tea dances, GAA games, walking trips, days out, live theatre and advice work.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Hackney, Cllr Phil Glanville, who said the local authority was “delighted to welcome the new Irish Elderly Advice Network project to Hackney” and offered to host the older Irish charity for an event in the Town Hall.

The event was also attended by Larry O’Leary from the Council of Irish County Associations and James McDonald from the Gaelic Voices Festival, as well as a large number of people from Hackney and the surrounding boroughs.

A volunteer committee has been set up to develop the work in the months ahead.

Nora Mulready, Head of Culture at IEAN, said: “Our aim is to use Irish culture to celebrate and build communities for older Irish people, their families and friends. We are hugely excited to be launching a very special new cultural project in Hackney.”

Alice Kennedy, Chair of IEAN, added: “I would like to thank everyone who volunteered to make today such a great success. It was hard work but it was very worthwhile and enjoyable.”

