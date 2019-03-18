Change to Joe Fryday funeral arrangements

03/18/2019

The removal to the church will now be at 6pm, and not 4pm as previously stated.

Joe will now be received into St Anthony of Padua Church 2-4 Genoa Road, Anerley, London, SE20 at 6pm on Monday 25 March.

NOTIFICATION OF DEATH JOE FRYDAY

We regret to announce the death of Joe Friday late of Penge, South London and formerly of

Dundrum, Co Tipperary who died peacefully on 17 February 2019.

Joe was predeceased by his wife Mary in August 2012.

Joe was well known and respected in London GAA circles where he served as President of Ladies Gaelic Football Association since 1999. He was also actively involved in Council of Irish Counties (CICA) London

Always loved and remembered by his family and a wide circle of friends.

The deceased will be received into St Anthony of Padua Church 2-4 Genoa Road, Anerley, London, SE20 at 6pm on Monday 25 March.

The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 26 March at 11am followed by burial at Beckenham cemetery, Elmers End Road, Beckenham BR3 4TD.

May he Rest In Peace