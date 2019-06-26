Chance to win €30,000 to relocate to Ireland

A competition has been launched to give one Irish emigrant living abroad €30,000 as part of a relocation package to move back home to Ireland.

CurrencyFair, an international money transfer service, is offering Irish people living overseas who wish to return to Ireland the chance to win a relocation package valued at €30,000. This package, the company said, will go toward the costs of returning to Ireland, including a year of rental accommodation, flights and car insurance.

Jarlath Regan, the creator and host of An Irishman Abroad podcast and CurrencyFair brand ambassador, told the Irish World that the competition was for somebody “who wants to move home, but can’t afford to”.

“All [people] have to do is go to Currencyfair.com/comehome and start making the most creative entry they can as to why they want to move back, why they can’t move back, what home means to them and why Ireland is a place you never truly leave,” Regan said.

“Over the course of over 300 episodes of Irishman Abroad, a lot of the time we’re hearing the story that people move away wanting to move back home someday. But once you get away, you realise it’s actually a lot harder – there’s a lot of red tape.”

Sharing individual stories through photos and videos, or whatever media allows participants to be imaginative, is encouraged.

This weekend, why not share your story, photos and videos about why you want to Come Home? 🇮🇪 🏡 @CurrencyFair is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to WIN * a €30,000 relocation package to #comehome: https://t.co/AphNRBBtxG

*T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/LQ37e6LqvH — CurrencyFair (@CurrencyFair) June 22, 2019

Regan said that by running such a life-changing competition, it can “spark another conversation” about the obstacles facing returning emigrants.

“The response to the competition has been immense,” he added. “The number of people tagging friends and family who they’d love to see return is both uplifting and heartbreaking. So many Irish people abroad have a plan to move back but they’re saving to do so. Countless friends of mine have been in that situation.”

Entries for the contest close on August 31, 2019, and one winner will be chosen by a panel of three judges. The competition is open to anyone who can legally reside in Ireland.

“Ireland is thriving again and it’s an exciting place to live right now, but it’s not without its challenges for returning emigrants,” Paul Byrne, CurrencyFair CEO, said. “Our contest will help someone hit the ground running and make a fresh start at home.”

For each contest entry, CurrencyFair will make a €10 donation to Focus Ireland, the country’s leading homelessness charity.

