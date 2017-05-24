Celtic Invincibles make history

Celtic are the most successful Scottish team in 118 years, after Brendan Rodgers’ side’s 2-0 victory over Hearts capped off an unbeaten league campaign.

The last team to go a whole season unbeaten in the Scottish top flight was the Rangers team of 1898- 99, who only played 18 games in a year.

But goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong gave Celtic a win in their 34th and final game of the season.

The team are now listed in the ranks along with the ‘Invincible’ Arsenal team of 2003-04 and the Juventus team of 2011-12, who both played 38 games in their league seasons.

Unbeaten

The win clinched Celtic their sixth Scottish Premiership title in a row, and they are still to be beaten in the cup, having played eight games as they face Aberdeen in this Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

The team also won the League Cup in November, and are now unbeaten in 47 domestic matches in a row, when taking a win from the last league game of the season last year.

This year’s win also saw them break records for the Scottish Premiership in the amount of goals scored, points won, total number of wins, and the margin of victory on the final league table. Antrim native Rodgers hailed the achievement of his side after they were presented with the trophy.

“I’m not so sure it will happen again in my lifetime. You just need to look at when it was done before – in the 1890s and it was only an 18-game season,” he said.

“This is a 38-game season and with so many variables in football, that’s what makes it a brilliant achievement.

“Whether it will be done again, it’s out there for everyone to have a go at. We’ll have a go at it again next year.

“It’s very fitting that the team could honour the Lisbon Lions’ 50th anniversary by playing in a way which is synonymous with that great Celtic team. That’s important.”

Philosophy

“My ambition is for the club. From a personal perspective I’m proud that in two of my last three seasons as a manager, my teams have scored over 100 goals.

“I’m proud that my idea and philosophy in terms of attacking with aggression and entertaining supporters is followed through. I wouldn’t want to do that anywhere more special than here. It’s an incredible club and a special feeling I have here, being a supporter.

“It doesn’t take away from the professional aspect of the job and how much is focused on our vision which is to win titles and play with a charisma and quality which makes the supporters proud.”

Goalscorer Griffiths said: “If we bring our A-game, the treble will be the last piece of the puzzle. We’ve been talking about the treble quietly, but as professionals, it’s the old cliché but we need to take it one game at a time.

“But as the season went on, we just kept getting stronger and stronger. It was a fitting tribute today in front of the home fans.”

You might also be interested in this article