Celtic-Caribbean Crossings at the ICC Hammersmith

June 4, 2018

A Night of Irish Afro Caribbean Music Fusion this month in London

The internationally acclaimed Caribbean, Jazz and Guyanese musician, Keith Waithe, will take to the stage this weekend at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, with the innovative and gifted Irish musician Jacqueline Hynes. These two phenomenal flute players and multi instrumentalists are being brought together as part of the Hammersmith & Fulham Arts Festival, which takes place 2nd – 10th June.

Together, they will gather a whole host of Irish and Afro-Caribbean musicians, to bring you a night of amazing Afro-Celtic Music Fusion. Waithe, (currently the ‘Distinguished Visiting Artist of Guyana,’) will bring his award winning band ‘The Marcusi Players’ and Jacquelyn Hynes will bring some of the finest musicians on the Irish trad, folk and world music circuits; including Chris O Malley, (from The London Lasses;) Steph West on electric harp, (Paraorchestra;) Edward Leppage on electric guitar and Tunisian percussionist, Zinga Rabhi.

Speaking to The Irish World, Jacquelyn Hynes said “I’m thrilled to be performing again with these amazing first and second generation Irish and Caribbean musicians in the city and the venue which brought us all together, the beautifully restored Irish Cultural Centre which is at the heart of Cultural life in London celebrating the fact that we are “better together”. It will be a great evening”

This night promises to be one of the best Foot Stomping extravaganzas in London town!

About Keith Waithe:

Keith is a Master flautist and an expert player of traditional Guyanese music, Folk and Jazz. His band ‘The Macusi Players’ are a world music Jazz band, which blends rhythms from the Caribbean, South America, Asia and Africa. Keith mixes many sounds from his collection of over 200 flutes, fusing enigmatic musical forms and world music resonances. Keith has worked in radio, theatre and television and he is also Musician In Residence to Guyana. He has produced eight albums, all of which have received rave reviews.

He has worked with Nitin Sawhney, Courtney Pine and percussionist Bosco de Oliverira, and many more leading artists. He reaches out to audiences of all ages and generations and is renowned for creating magical shows with lots of audience participation.

About Jacquelyn Hynes:

The exceptionally talented Jacquelyn Hynes, is an innovative and gifted musician known for her mesmerising live performances. She has performed world-wide as a solo artist, with her trio, or as a performer with other bands and projects, playing at many major venues and festivals, including The Roundhouse, Green Note, The Queen Elizabeth Hall, The Barbican, Sidmouth Folk Festival and The Folk Alliance International in Kansas.

Her debut CD “Silver and Wood” received 4 star reviews from The Telegraph and RnR Magazine and it was ‘Album of the Week’ on BBC Radio nan Gaídheal.

“Transfixing playing” Kingsbury Guardian

“Haunting and wonderful” Telegraph Folk Albums of the Year

TICKETS | £12 / £10 conc. DOORS | 7.30pm | VENUE | The Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black’s Road, Hammersmith, W6 9D

