Celebrities Spring Into Action For Siobhan

May 2, 2018

Presenter Gaby Roslin and actor John Partridge were amongst celebrities hosting a Spring Ball with the aim of helping to raise £220,000 as part of an urgent campaign to send a brave toddler to the US for vital treatment for a rare form of childhood cancer.

Gaby Roslin hosted Siobhan’s Spring Ball on Friday 27th April 2018 at The Sheraton Grand Park Lane Hotel, London.

This one-off event brought together friends and supporters of Siobhan Mather’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma, in conjunction with The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

There were performances by EastEnders star John Partridge (Christian in the show), the junior international ballroom dancing champions, Korey and Maddie, the Irish Dance Academy, as well as upcoming band OMYO. Main sponsors of the Ball included Indigo Consulting Group, Classic Car Storage London and Togher Construction Ltd.

Two-year-old Siobhan Mather lives in Barnet, North London with her parents Ant and Sarah Mather. She is described by her family as a ‘beautiful angel’ who brings “fun and feistiness, with her independent character, to everyone around her”.

However, in July 2017, just two months after she turned two, Siobhan became lethargic and was taken to her GP. From there she was sent to Barnet General Hospital, where it was discovered that she had a tumour. She was quickly transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) where she and her family received the devastating news that she had Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer which only 100 children are diagnosed with each year.

Ever since that day she has been undergoing treatment at GOSH in an attempt to fight off the disease.

Now her only option for a full recovery lies in an expensive vaccine only available in the US.

The online selfie challenge #sign4siobhan was launched at the event to encourage online posting of photos and text donations.

Various celebrities including Paloma Faith have joined the campaign which already has over 750 signatures, £5 donations and selfies on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Siobhan has recently featured on both the Lorraine (ITV) and the Gaby Roslin shows (BBC Radio London).

Siobhan met her local boxing hero @anthonyfjoshua who supported her #sign4siobhan campaign. Anthony was so kind and we thank him for his support.

Anthony won his fight, let’s all help Siobhan win hers. #TeamSiobhan pic.twitter.com/N3J4WSwNng — ⭐ Siobhan Mather ⭐ (@Fight4Siobhan) April 25, 2018

The fundraising campaign set up in Siobhan’s name has already attracted over £171,000, but still has a way to go to meet its target. In a Just Giving page set up to help fund the treatment, her family explain: “Siobhan is the bravest two-year-old girl and is taking everything that this terrible disease can throw at her in her stride.

“She has undergone various treatments in the UK and to further her chances of a full recovery she needs a vaccine which is only available in America, but she still has a long way to go.”

They add: “High-risk neuroblastoma has a high chance of relapse and relapsed Neuroblastoma has low survival rates and is the most dangerous form of the disease.”

Regarding their need to travel to the US for treatment, the Mather family explains: “There is no standard relapse protocol for relapsed Neuroblastoma, which means clinical trials are often the only hope for many children.

“Such clinical trials are rarely available via the NHS, so where families wish to access this treatment, their only option is abroad, in the hope of helping them beat cancer. In the US, there have been a number of trials with high success rates. But the cost for the course of treatment, as well as the associated costs of travelling abroad to access it, are estimated in the region of £220,000.”

To donate text MATH01 £5 to 70070 or visit

www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/siobhanmather

For more information contact: Angela Togher 07917 060342

