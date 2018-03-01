Celebrate Mother’s Day with Birmingham St Patrick’s Parade

March 1, 2018

Birmingham St. Patrick’s Parade to fall on Mothering Sunday

Motorpoint announce competition to find Birmingham’s Best Mum!

St. Patrick’s Festival theme to ‘celebrate Iconic Women of Birmingham and Ireland’

The organising committee of Birmingham’s much anticipated St. Patrick’s Festival, in partnership with Kiely Bros, are calling on the Birmingham community to join them in celebrating Mother’s Day at the St. Patrick’s parade this year with a host of activity geared around celebrating mothers.

This year’s Festival theme is “Celebrating Iconic Women of Birmingham and Ireland” and in-keeping with the theme, and the fact that the parade falls on Mother’s Day this year, the Festival team have launched a competition to find “Birmingham’s Best Mum”.

The competition, in partnership with Motorpoint, will see one lucky mother winning a VIP package on parade day. The special treatment not only includes a luxury night’s stay at The Clayton Hotel but also a prime spot in the parade followed by private dining for the whole family on Mother’s Day back at the Clayton Hotel.

John McConnell, General Manager of Motorpoint Birmingham, explained:

“Mum’s are the great unsung heroes of every family, so we thought why not recognise their contribution by creating a competition that rewards their efforts in time for Mothering Sunday.”

Along with the competition, Motorpoint will also be providing flags and a confetti blast for the parade. To enter the competition, people of all ages are invited to nominate their mum via the website: www.stpatricksbirmingham.com and one winner will be selected at random in the week leading up to the big day.

Festival organisers are also inviting people to celebrate the most iconic women in their lives by spoiling their mums with a special message and well wishes that will be displayed on banners and large media screens in Digbeth.

For the first time ever there will also be a pop-up restaurant on parade day; The Old Crown have joined forces with The Old Library to launch The Emerald Food Hall on Gibb Street. A family friendly pop-up restaurant serving a traditional carvery with gammon and colcannon. Open from 12pm – 7pm and no bookings required. There will be live music in The Emerald Food Hall from viral sensation Ire-Ish, as well as Lampa and Hooley.

The parade will take place on Sunday 11th March 2017 in the spiritual home of the Irish, Digbeth.

To see more details about how to go about organising Mothers Day wishes please visit www.stpatricksbirmingham.com.

