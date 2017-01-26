Ed Asner and Michael Keaton lead tributes to Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore’s former castmates, including Ed Asner and Michael Keaton, have paid tribute to the actress, who passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday (25Jan17).

Mary had been suffering from a number of health issues in recent years, including an ongoing battle with diabetes, and on Wednesday the beloved American television icon’s longtime representative confirmed her death after reports emerged she was fighting for her life in a Connecticut hospital.

Following the tragic news, many of Mary’s co-stars and fellow celebrities offered their condolences.

Asner, who co-starred with Moore on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977, sent his love to the late actress and praised her for being a strong public figure.

“my heart goes out to you and your family,” he writes on Twitter. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Michael Keaton, who appeared in her 1978 comedy variety series, Mary, remembers her as an “iconic” TV figure, adding, “Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”

Wilmer Valderrama, who acted alongside The Dick Van Dyke Show star in That ’70s Show, stated he was honoured to be able to meet and work with Mary and will cherish the memories forever, while actress Connie Britton praised her for being a trailblazer, writing: “Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn’t know what that was. Thank you.”

Lena Dunham, who is the creator and star of hit TV show Girls, has also credited Moore with helping to pave the way for women in television.

“Mary Tyler Moore’s humor, style and vulnerability have had a profound influence on me as a television creator and on every woman I know working in television to upend expectations of traditional femininity,” a statement reads. “Her remarkable presence and ahead of her time ability to expose the condition of single working womanhood with humor and pathos will never be forgotten. Her generosity as an animal rights activist and icon will never be forgotten. I never met her and I’ll love her forever. I know I’m one of millions.”

“She was great!!! RIP wonderful, pioneering MaryTyler (sic) Moore,” Mia Farrow adds.

