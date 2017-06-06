Carlow to travel to London

McGovern Park will get another chance to host a high-profile inter-county game this summer, as London were drawn to play Carlow in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

After being knocked out of the Connacht championship by Leitrim, London learnt today of the side that they will face on June 25th.

They avoided Ulster’s Armagh and Fermanagh and fellow Div. 4 opponents Limerick and Wexford in round 1B of the ‘backdoor’ system.

London’s best result in the league this year was in the second round against Carlow, as they stormed to a five point victory at Netwatch Cullen Park in the second round.

The new McGovern Park at Ruislip has been drawn provisionally to host two London club games over the next week, but these could now move to Greenford due to the county side securing a home draw.

The Cara Stationery Ronan Cup Final between Brothers Pearse and Thomas McCurtains is down to be played this Sunday, while Robert Emmetts and Kilburn Gaels will face each other in the Cara Stationery Collins Cup final next Wednesday (June 14th).

Full draw as follows:

All-Ireland SFC Football Qualifiers Round 1A

Saturday, June 17th

Waterford v Derry – Fraher Field, Dungarvan 3pm

Louth v Longford – Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda 5pm

Wicklow v Laois – Joule Park, Aughrim 5pm

Sligo v Antrim – Markievicz Park, Sligo 5pm

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1B

Saturday, June 24th

Limerick v Wexford – Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 3pm

Saturday, June 25th

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan – O’Connor Park / TEG Cusack Park 8:30pm

Armagh v Fermanagh – Athletic Grounds, Armagh 6:30pm

London v Carlow – McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm

All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Round

Saturday June 24th / Sunday June 25th

Antrim/Carlow v Laois