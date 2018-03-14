Cara: The gold standard in personnel recruitment

March 14, 2018



CARA Personnel was established in 1988 and is one of London’s most successful independently – owned recruitment agencies.

Our success is a result of our professional approach, combined with a genuine interest in the needs of our clients and the careers of our candidates. Many of our clients have been working with us for over 30 years – they come back to us again and again because our priority is finding the right solution (not just any solution) to their staffing requirements.

The majority of our candidates have come to us through personal referrals.

The CARA ethos is to invest time in our candidates and help ensure they make the right choices as they seek to further their careers.

We offer follow up support to both clients and candidates after placement. We have a vested interest in the success of our clients, but we also follow the careers of our candidates and are there to advise them throughout their professional lives.

Many of our candidates now hold management positions at some of London’s leading firms and have evolved from candidate to client. We listened when they were candidates and they know we are listening now. So whether you are searching for your dream job or an exceptional candidate, you can be assured of the unique personal service that only CARA Personnel can offer.

You may also be interested in: