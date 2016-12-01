Candice Brown quits teaching job after Bake Off victory

The Great British Bake Off victor Candice Brown has quit her job as a P.E. teacher

The 31-year-old beat Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth to be crowned winner of the BBC programme last month (Oct16). She returned to her position as a teacher at Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted after the final was filmed, but since it has aired, she has been overwhelmed with opportunities. So Candice has now made the tough decision to leave teaching after eight years to embark on a “new chapter” in her life.

“My headteacher told me, ‘You’ve got to do this, you can’t do it half-heartedly. I wouldn’t forgive myself if you missed out. It’s not that we don’t want you here but you have to give it 100 per cent.

“If we can’t encourage our staff to follow their dreams and inspire, then we are not doing our job properly. You are showing the kids that anything is possible.’ It was so incredibly lovely of him to say this,” Candice told the Daily Mirror.

Candice had originally been planning to finish the year at the school, but after the head teacher’s speech, she decided to exit early.

However, the decision wasn’t an easy one to make, as Candice explained: “This has been such an agonising decision to make. Never in a million years did I ever go into the show thinking this would happen. That is why I have been back at school teaching since I won the final.

“I have been teaching for about eight years now and I love it. But since winning the final, I have also been completely bowled over by the amazing opportunities that I have been offered.”

Candice has been kept busy attending baking demonstrations and shows since the win, and is rumoured to be filming a spin-off alongside Jane after the pair expressed their desire to take on a baking road trip.

