Canadian Railtown Cafe replaces rubbish pint

A Canadian cafe has expressed its sincere apologies after it used an “unappealing” pint of Guinness to advertise its St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Railtown Cafe in Vancouver, British Columbia, first promoted “St Patty’s Day” at their establishment with a poorly poured pint carelessly dripping over the rim.

@GuinnessCanada @GuinnessIreland The Railtown Cafe in Vancouver, British Columbia, send pint pouring trainer here pic.twitter.com/Zcm6WR8WPy — Jim Healy (@Farsidejim) March 14, 2017

It sparked outrage among the Irish community across the world and soon became a point of ridicule on social media.

“Every person in Ireland collectively screams in horror,” one Belfast resident wrote on Twitter.

The pouring of Guinness is a big deal to Irish people, with the Dublin-based company giving specific instructions on how to achieve a perfect pint.

They should be tilted at a 45-degree angle and filled three-quarters full, then left for 90 seconds while the beer settles. Glasses are then to be filled to the top, leaving just the right amount of head.

The owners were quick to right the wrong and sent a heartfelt apology via their Facebook account.

They said: “Thanks for the friendly comments, everyone! We’re not all a bunch of maple-syrup drinking snow farmers and to make up for the blasphemous pour depicted in the photo, we’ve poured another pint that we hope is worthy of Ireland.

“In true Canadian fashion, we’d like to apologize, so we’re inviting anyone of age with a valid Irish passport to join us this Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, for a perfectly poured Guinness and a shot of Jameson.”

In what is one of the busiest days for the hospitality industry in North America, there are sure to be several Irish and non-Irish alike heading for a perfect pint of the Black Stuff.