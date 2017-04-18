Campaign for man paralysed by accident on site

Galwayman Ashley, 29, confined to wheelchair after fall at Hertfordshire job

The Galway Association London is getting behind a London Irishman who was left paralysed after an accident at a building site.

Ashley Grealish-Donohue, 29, from near Twickenham, was involved in a serious fall when working on a construction job in Hertfordshire. He fell several stories and severely damaged his back. He is now confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Tom McMahon, 67, is leading the fundraising effort in the hope to give Ashley any kind of financial support going forward. He is helping organise a benefit dance at The Claddagh Ring with music, finger food and a host of entertainment on offer.

“I want to show that there are people out there who do care. There are those of us who are able-bodied now, thank God, but it could be us tomorrow,” he said. “There are no ifs or buts about it, this is a worthy cause. I just want to see if we can help out a bit.”

Tom, who was a neighbour of the family back in Kilbeacanty, near Gort, explained how Ashley’s uncle – who moved to the UK in 1968 – suffered a similar accident working in Birmingham. He added that Ashley has been moved to a wheelchair- accessible “council-type house” away from his home.

“He was told he’d be moved back within two months but, as is often the case with these things, he hasn’t,” Tom said. “He has two little girls and a long-term partner at home and insurance companies have told him it will be years until he sees any money.”

Ashley’s dad played for Robert Emmetts hurling club for 11 years and, even though he himself wasn’t a sportsman, several GAA organisations have backed the cause.

“I wrote to every hurling club in London – the ones I could get a number for – and they all said give us some tickets and we’ll see what we can do,” Tom said.

The Galway Association London benefit dance in aid of Ashley will be held at 8pm on 6 May at The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, Hendon, NW4 4EH.

Tickets cost £10, for more information contact Tom McMahon on 07973 673 717.

