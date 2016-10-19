Camogie Champions celebrating their thirtieth anniversary

All Britain Camogie Championship Final Result for Tara

Tara: 3-11

Croydon: 1-03

Tara’s 30th anniversary celebrations were made all the sweeter this weekend as they made it eight in a row, beating Croydon in the All Britain Senior Camogie Championship with a 14- point win.

As one-sided as the scoreline suggests Tara were made to work hard by their south London rivals who held them scoreless for the opening 20 minutes. But business carried on as usual as Tara started to work to create space to sail past their rivals as the match went on.

The opening ten minutes saw some great play from Tara centre back Sarah McNoicholl before Maria Ryan had a two successive shots blocked by her marker.

There was no score for the first ten minutes until Croydon opened their tally through Esther Power who shook off her defender from a ball down the right sideline and took her point well near the far corner.

Una McGouran made a great block on Anna Nyhan to stop Tara once more before Maeve Buckley’s long ball towards goal fell to Denise Sinclair, who had just come on the pitch, in between the defender and keeper and she made no hesitation in rattling the back of the net for a 1-1 to nil lead after 15 minutes.

Powerful

Tara continued to work but were rushing their shots now at this stage as momentary panic set in, but eventually their efforts in possession were rewarded after Fiona Morrissey’s run down the left wing allowed her to cut the ball into the forward line where Claire Ryan was waiting to place her powerful shot across goal and into the back of the net. Two minutes later Nyhan added a point as she held on to possession until in a comfortable position to shoot.

And it became one way traffic soon afterwards as Maria Ryan scored a brilliant goal after work between Morrissey and Orlaith Jennings, before Ryan gained possession and struck a mighty shot into the bottom right corner.

Claire Ryan pointed from the next free before Croydon clawed one back as Roisin Barden’s great ball to Esther Power was won by Clare Kileen but Barden won back to take her point. But immediately from the puck out Maria Ryan cancelled it out with a midrange point as her team went into the break 2-3 to 1-2 up. And their dominance strengthened as the second half started with Maria Ryan winning a free almost immediately, which Claire Ryan put over with ease. And Morrissey added another soon afterwards as she forced her way into space to make herself available for a Hawkes ball in for the next point.

Taras would have a goal disallowed next as Eddie Naughton called a square ball after Patricia Marmions’ long attempt at a point fell short and landed for Claire Ryan to put in the back of the net as she waited on the posts.

But she would add another free next before she claimed Taras third goal after Morrissey again made herself available in space as the rest of the players bunched up in the halfback line, and her short shot allowed Claire Ryan to pounce and put the result beyond any doubt. Croydon were ten points down now, but it got worse as Nyhan and Ryan took two more scores from play, and Taras held them scoreless apart from the next pointed free from Caoilinn Ni Neil went over.

Taras were flying now and taking scores from all over the field, and finished up with two more Claire Ryan scores either side of a Caoimhe Staunton point. They will progress into the All Ireland series in a fortnight’s time.

TARA: Denise Gilligan, Joni Traynor, Clare Killeen, Emer Kelly, Joanne Hamilton, Sarah McNoicholl, Helen Murphy, Lucy Hawkes, Caoimhe Staunton (0-1), Maria Ryan (1- 1), Fiona Morrissey (0-1), Claire Ryan (2-6), Anna Nyhan (0-2), Orlaith Jennings, Emma Hogan

CROYDON: Aisleen Sheehan, Averil Glynn, Aisling Coen, Fiona Kearney, Niamh Kehoe, Sarah McGovern, Elainne Egan, Maeve Buckley, Una McGouran (0-1), Anne Browne, Caolinn Ni Neil (0-1), Roisin Barden, Angela Kerr, Esther Power (0-1), Kathy O’Regan SUBSTITUTES: Denise Sinclair (1-0)