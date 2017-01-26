Calling Irish Filmmakers for London opportunity

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Submissions are now open for the 2017 St. Patrick’s Film Festival

Irish film and animation have become one of the pillars of the Mayor of London’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Curated by the team at Irish Film London, this showcase attracts audiences from all over London, and from all backgrounds.

Submissions are now being accepted via their FilmFreeway platform.

This year the Community Advisory Board, chaired by Catherina Casey and the Events Team at City Hall, headed up by Daire Basra, have extended the March festivities from one day to three. The wider festival includes live music, comedy, family activities, a treasure hunt, the parade, and a lot more to be announced.

Irish Film London Chair Angela Sammon said of the change, “Irish Film London is very excited about this extended time-frame. It will enable us to engage more thoroughly with our local London audience, while at the same time providing further opportunities to promote Ireland’s finest cinematic creations to a far wider audience.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the one special time of the year when everyone is unconsciously open to Irish culture.”

The film programme is to include a small number of feature films, and up to three programmes of short films. The organisers have expressed particular interest in receiving more animated shorts this year.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Film Festival took place at the Regent Street Cinema, and included the UK Premiere of John Carney 2016 smash hit Sing Street, lauded as “The new Commitments”. It also featured award-winning shorts such as Love is a Sting and Father Murphy.

The screening venue has yet to be announced for this year, but updates will be made via the Irish Film London newsletter, which can be joined on their homepage: www.irishfilmlondon.com

For more information, and to submit your film, visit www.filmfreeway.com