Calling all hurlers – let’s get social!

January 24, 2018

Hurlers past and present, and all lovers of the game, are being invited to the first-ever London hurling social next month.

The driving force behind the get-together are former London hurlers Gerry Rea (Brothers Pearse) and Tom Connolly (Brian Boru), with the evening aimed at hurlers in London, past and present, as well as camogie players.

The informal gathering, which takes place on Saturday 24 February (7:30pm) at Mazenood Community Centre in Quex Road, Kilburn, is an opportunity for Gaels to meet up and chat about the game, from days gone by up to the present day.

Gerry said: “The interest has been good. It’s about getting all the old hurlers together again and having a reminisce and a chat. It’ll be great if we can get a good few people turn up on the night.

“We have good old banter when we do get together, about the conditions we played in, the belts we gave each other and the things we did. It should be a really good night. And if we get a good turnout we might make it an annual thing.

“But it’s not just for older people, it’s for every GAA person in London to just get together on the night for a chat.”

Positive

Tom added: “The feedback has been very positive. We’re hoping that a lot of lads will come over from Ireland.

“We did something similar five or six years ago, but that was for outstanding players who played for London. This time it’s for everyone from any club, and anyone who has any interest in the game.

“Come along and join in – everybody’s welcome, footballers as well.

“We need to do things like this. The game of hurling in London is dying a death – six or seven clubs have gone out of existence, including my own club.”

The evening is sponsored by John Rattigan of JA Rattigan & Son Plant Hire.

There will be a buffet and background music. There is a £5 cover charge. Any profit from the event will be donated to charity.

For more information contact Gerry rea on 07870 642952.

